Victoria Beckham makes peace offering to estranged son Brooklyn with reported trademark transfer

Victoria Beckham has reportedly completed paperwork to transfer Brooklyn Beckham’s name trademark to him at December’s renewal.

A source told The Sun that Victoria, 52, arranged the handover for all three of her adult sons.

“This wasn’t simply a passive renewal though; Victoria actively sought to ensure the smooth handing over of trademarks as soon as she received the documentation requests,” they said.

“Obviously Brooklyn has made his previous frustrations known, but hopefully this will put that all to bed. At Christmas – and as ever – of course the hope remains there will be meaningful reconciliation in time.”

Victoria has reportedly completed paperwork to transfer Brooklyn Beckham’s name trademark (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s allegation about rights to his name

Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in April 2022. He posted a six-page Instagram statement in January 2026, saying he did not want to reconcile with his family.

He also alleged that his parents had controlled stories about the family in the press. Brooklyn alleged his parents “attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name”.

He claimed this would have affected his wife and any future children. The reported handover does not confirm that Brooklyn has changed his previously stated position.

Brooklyn shared a six-page Instagram statement in January 2026 about his family feud (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Victoria Beckham registered her children’s names

The same source said David and Victoria originally trademarked their children’s names when they were younger. The aim was to “protect” their brands.

“It’s entirely standard and is to protect the family,” they said.

“Brooklyn chose not to sign the agreement, but it makes no difference, as of course no one would ever restrict his rights.

“Sadly, by then, Brooklyn had gotten rid of all his own advisers and was only listening to the Peltz lawyers who perhaps either didn’t understand the agreement or were being deliberately obstructive.”

The original registration covered cosmetics, aftershaves, clothes, shoes, sportswear, hats, toys, TV shows and music.

ED! has contacted Victoria’s reps for comment.

Read more: Victoria Beckham reveals secret to husband David Beckham’s ‘great butt’: ‘I am very happy to take the responsibility’

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