DWTS’ Jenna Dewan hits out at ‘online noise’ following show exit as fans turn on Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Dewan has addressed online backlash after her Dancing With the Stars exit, without blaming it for the result.

The 45-year-old spoke to Extra after Tuesday’s Grammy Night elimination alongside professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Fans questioned Val’s role in the result or welcomed his departure. Some expressed sympathy for Jenna, while some linked the exit to the controversy surrounding her professional dance partner.

Val and Jenna are out (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Jenna Dewan’s perfect score before DWTS elimination

Jenna and Val had received 40 out of 40 on Disney Night, sharing the highest score.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson also earned full marks, leaving the two couples tied at the top.

However, Harry and Jenna Johnson secured immunity from the next dance-off based on their cumulative scores.

They held 236 points across the season, compared with Jenna and Val’s 235.

Grammy Night was then billed as the season’s final themed episode, with dance-offs forming part of the programme.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension interrupted their DWTS run

The pair’s run had already been interrupted by Val’s one-show suspension over a social media post about Carrie Ann Inaba.

BBC Studios said the post did not reflect the standards expected of people involved with the programme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)

The studio placed staff wellbeing at the centre of its explanation for keeping him off the next programme. It was the first suspension in the programme’s history. Val also apologised following the post.

Alan Bersten stepped in alongside Jenna for Dedication Night, before Val returned the following week. Dedication Night itself ended without an elimination.

Jenna Dewan reflects on her final DWTS week

Speaking to Extra, Jenna described the online attention as one of the difficulties of her final week.

“This was a particularly tough week, for a lot of the online noise and all that stuff comes with the show,” she said.

“I’ll never know how or if any of that plays into this, but I know that we went out there and had the best time of our life.”

Meanwhile, Val admitted he had “no regrets” following this series. However, some fans claimed he was at fault for their exit.

“I think the reason Jenna left so early is bc of the whole controversy with Val,” one said. “I feel bad for Jenna but happy that Val got humbled,” another wrote.

“It’s unfortunate Jenna went home, but honestly she made it pretty far given the controversy surrounding her partner this season, which wasn’t her fault, to be clear! But it still made people wary of voting for their partnership,” a third commented.

Read more: Maura Higgins reveals she ‘ended up in hospital’ amid ‘traumatic’ week on DWTS: I couldn’t breathe’

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