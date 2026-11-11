Hoda Kotb has agreed to a coffee date with the man she met on a plane, despite her nerves, in an update on her love life.

The 62-year-old discussed her love life and her initial hesitation while guest-hosting Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Monday.

Her friend and former co-host Jenna Bush Hager urged her to take a chance, rather than keep turning him down.

Hoda Kotb discusses her love life with Jenna Bush Hager (Credit: YouTube/TODAY)

Hoda Kotb explains her dating fears in love life update

Hoda said they were still texting, but she hadn’t accepted his invitations to meet.

Explaining her reluctance, she admitted: “He’s asked me to meet him out a couple times, and I haven’t. And I’ll tell you why I haven’t. One, probably I’m scared. Two, I think I like a flirt that you don’t know what it is, but it might be something. And sometimes once you know it isn’t something, then it’s not so fun any more. So I think I’m sort of just keeping it as a thing.”

She further explained: “Truly, if I were to swallow a truth pill right now, I’m 62 years old, I have two young kids, and I believe the love part of my life is a piece that’s coming. I don’t go, ‘Oh well, that’s that.’”

Jenna reminded Hoda that she had committed to asking for what she wanted, instead of tiptoeing around things.

Jenna urged: “My friend is brave, and does things that scare her, so I want you to go on that coffee date.”

Hoda admitted: “I will go on the coffee date.”

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How Hoda Kotb met the mystery man

During an earlier appearance on the morning programme in August, Hoda recalled the emotional conversation that started their connection.

She had been sitting beside him on a flight when they struck up a discussion about life’s purpose. He had described wanting to change careers and focus on charity work.

“It was the weirdest connection in the world. We were both crying,” she admitted.

Fate put them in each other’s paths again at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

He was in the audience while Hoda was there to promote her wellness company, Joy 101.

During a later chat with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, she revealed that he worked in artificial intelligence. She also said he split his time between New York City and Miami.

Hoda has kept his identity private.

Hoda Kotb still hopes to find love

The potential romance follows Hoda’s January 2022 split from former fiancé Joel Schiffman.

They began dating in 2013 and got engaged in November 2019. The former couple share two adopted daughters.

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