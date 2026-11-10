Tyler Robinson’s trial over the alleged killing of Charlie Kirk is scheduled to begin on June 21, 2028.

People reported the decision following a November 9, 2026, hearing streamed live by Court TV.

Judge Tony Graf set the date for jury selection and reserved 105 days for the trial.

Robinson faces an aggravated murder charge and could receive the death penalty if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him.

The date comes after prosecutors and defence lawyers put forward different timetables for the case.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, had called for fewer delays after the defence proposed a trial starting in 2029.

Robinson is accused of assassinating Kirk (Credit: UPI/Shutterstock)

Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson’s trial date faces April review

The June 2028 start is not the next court date in the case.

The parties will return for an April 2028 hearing to establish whether the trial can begin that June. Graf’s reserved period would cover 21 weeks, based on five trial days each week.

Prosecutors expect the trial to last 17 weeks, according to ABC 4. The judge has therefore allowed more time than the prosecution’s estimate for hearing the case.

Why Tyler Robinson’s trial was set for 2028

CNN reported that Robinson’s defence team had asked for proceedings to begin in 2029. Prosecutors, meanwhile, requested January 2028.

According to ABC 4, they told Graf they could be ready as early as October 2027.

Kirk was fatally shot last year (Credit: Photo by Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

They requested January instead to prevent Thanksgiving and Christmas affecting the trial.

Graf ultimately chose a date later than prosecutors requested, but earlier than the defence had proposed.

Erika Kirk raises concerns for her children

Erika Kirk’s lawyers addressed the defence’s proposed timetable in a response filing, according to CNN.

Their response set out how old Kirk’s children would be if the case followed the defence’s suggested schedule.

“Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule,” her attorneys wrote.

Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA rally in September 2025. The event was held on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Read more: Erika Kirk hits back at Dave Chappelle after comedian makes ‘beyond disgusting’ joke about late husband Charlie Kirk

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.