Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber shares heartbreaking new message following death of brother Presley at 27

Kaia Gerber has shared a Joan Didion passage about grief following the death of her brother, Presley Gerber.

The 25-year-old model posted the update on Instagram on November 8. Her post included a photograph of books and an extract from Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking.

Among those offering support were supermodel Helena Christensen and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, according to the report. Both left messages of love in the comments, with Rachel also sending wishes for healing.

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Kaia Gerber shares Joan Didion passage about grief

The photograph showed a stack featuring What the Living Do, Grief is for People and Finding Meaning. Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking was among the titles too.

The accompanying extract came from Didion’s book: “Grief, when it comes, is nothing we expect it to be. Grief has no distance. Grief comes in waves, paroxysms, sudden apprehensions that weaken the knees and blind the eyes and obliterate the dailiness of life.”

Kaia paid tribute to her brother (Credit: Photo by Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Kaia Gerber’s earlier tribute to Presley

Kaia had already paid tribute to Presley in an Instagram post last month. She shared a childhood video and a photograph of the siblings, alongside a message about their bond.

The model said she could not find words to express the scale of her loss. She described being his sister as her favourite thing about herself, a feeling she said would never change.

Kaia also wrote about the love she still had for him, and having nowhere obvious to direct it. Knowing how their time together would end, she said she would still choose to be his sister again.

Presley died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. He was 27.

Page Six reported that he had entered the facility for treatment the day before his death. An official cause of death had not been announced.

The report also cited sources who said their mother, Cindy Crawford, was devastated by the loss. A source close to the family described a particularly close relationship between the siblings. They said the family was still trying to process what had happened.

Read more: Cindy Crawford breaks silence on son Presley’s death as she releases new statement: ‘We are beyond heartbroken’

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