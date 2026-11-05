Cindy Crawford ‘shattered’ and in ‘utter disbelief’ following son Presley’s death aged 27

Cindy Crawford and her family are grieving following the death of her son, Presley Gerber.

A source told RadarOnline that Cindy, Rande Gerber, and their daughter Kaia were struggling with the loss.

Presley, 27, was found unresponsive at a sober-living residence in Santa Monica on September 20.

A law enforcement source cited by NBC News said he had checked in the previous evening.

Presley died in September (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Cindy Crawford’s family heartbreak

The source described Cindy and Rande’s efforts to support their son through years of addiction and mental-health difficulties.

“Cindy’s kids are everything to her. Losing a child is truly her worst nightmare,” the source said.

“They are all shattered and in a state of utter disbelief. They are trying to stay strong and somehow find a way to carry on,” they then added.

The couple sought psychiatric care and paid for rehabilitation for him, according to the source.

They also supported his decision to pursue experimental treatment as he continued seeking help.

Presley Gerber’s family encouraged his treatment

In March, Presley travelled to Mexico for treatment involving ibogaine. The plant-derived psychedelic is sometimes used to treat addiction.

He shared his experience in an Instagram post dated March 26.

Presley described feeling frightened before undergoing the treatment, then expressed hope about finding a way forward afterwards. He also acknowledged uncertainty about whether the experience would bring lasting change.

Cindy and family are said to be “shattered” (Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

His family offered encouragement in the comments beneath that post.

Cindy praised his strength, while Rande applauded his willingness to confront his difficulties. Kaia also expressed pride in her brother as he spoke publicly about his efforts to get help.

Those exchanges took place months before his death. They concerned his treatment and were not tributes issued following his death.

Presley also discussed depression, panic attacks, and night terrors in his Mental Health Mondays Instagram series. He had used the series to encourage open conversations about his experiences.

Presley Gerber’s cause of death remains undetermined

The official cause of Presley’s death remains undetermined. The medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results.

Authorities are investigating a suspected overdose, but that has not been confirmed as the cause of death. Authorities have said there is no indication of foul play.

ED! has contacted Cindy’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Cindy Crawford breaks silence on son Presley’s death as she releases new statement: ‘We are beyond heartbroken’

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