Giovanni Pernice and his girlfriend Bianca Guaccero have sparked engagement rumours following an outing in Rome.

Pictures published by MailOnline show Bianca, 45, wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 36, and Bianca have been romantically linked since 2024.

In the images, Bianca raises her hand, making the jewellery clearly visible. Representatives for Giovanni have been contacted for comment.

Giovanni Pernice and his girlfriend Bianca Guaccero have sparked engagement rumours (Credit: Photo by Vincenzo Landi/MDPhoto/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock)

Giovanni Pernice and his girlfriend Bianca Guaccero’s romance

Giovanni and Bianca’s relationship began with a dance partnership on Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Bianca, an actress, singer and television presenter, was paired with Giovanni before the couple won the competition together. They shared an on-air kiss following a rumba routine during the series.

During a 2024 interview with the Mail, Giovanni stopped short of confirming whether romance was on the cards. However, he made his admiration for his partner clear.

He told the paper: “All I’m interested in is Bianca. She’s great, she’s a fantastic dancer.”

By November 2024, the pair appeared to confirm their relationship in a video shown before one of their performances. Giovanni described Bianca as his priority, and she expressed affection for him in return.

They also introduced each other to their families after making their relationship public.

That December, Giovanni shared matching tattoos with Bianca, commemorating the date they won the dance competition.

Giovanni is no longer on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: IPA)

Giovanni’s life after Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni’s move to the Italian show followed his departure from Strictly Come Dancing amid complaints from Amanda Abbington. The actress had alleged mistreatment during rehearsals for their 2023 partnership.

A BBC investigation cleared Giovanni of physical aggression allegations but upheld some complaints of verbal bullying and harassment. The broadcaster apologised to Amanda. Giovanni denied abusive or threatening behaviour.

Read more: Strictly star Angela Rippon lifts the lid on Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington controversy

He has discussed the experience of leaving the programme in his memoir, Gio: Taking the Lead.

Amanda was subsequently reported to have received an out-of-court settlement from BBC Studios relating to her complaint. The payment was reported as a five-figure sum, with BBC Studios also contributing towards her legal costs.

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