Lewis Cope’s ex-girlfriend reveals she’s ‘broken’ weeks after ‘split’ from Strictly star following eight-year romance

Rachel Lopez has shared a personal update following her reported split from Strictly Come Dancing star Lewis Cope.

The actress described finding support at a Lululemon gathering in an Instagram post. She and Lewis, 31, had been together for around eight years before their reported split last month.

Her latest message thanked people she had recently met for helping her through a difficult period.

Lewis and Rachel reportedly split after eight years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rachel Lopez shares emotional Instagram message

Rachel said the gathering brought together 100 ambassadors for the sportswear brand.

She reflected on how she felt before and after the event. Rachel wrote: “I arrived broken, and left with a restored faith in humanity.”

She praised the empathy she had encountered and thanked those who had helped her feel supported.

Rachel described an unexpected sense of belonging among people she had only just met. She praised them for making room for others to shine, rather than competing for attention.

She ended her message on a hopeful note: “I finally feel safe enough to become her again.”

Separately, a source told The Sun that Rachel had been leaning on close friends following the break-up.

They claimed the split hadn’t been something Rachel expected. They also said the experience had affected her confidence.

The source said she was keeping matters private and concentrating on her career, with work opportunities ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rach Lopez (@rachmayalopez)

Strictly star Lewis Cope and Rachel Lopez’s relationship

Lewis appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025, partnering professional dancer Katya Jones.

Before the ballroom, he was known to soap viewers as Nicky Milligan in Emmerdale.

The couple had previously shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, according to the report.

When he joined the show, Lewis said Rachel wasn’t worried about its much-discussed relationship curse.

He explained that acting roles involved kissing people on stage or screen, something she was already used to.

“Katya and Rachel have all met; it’s never been a conversation between us,” he said at the time.

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