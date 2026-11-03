Jesy Nelson’s ex-boyfriend Zion Foster shares dig as he goes Instagram official with new girlfriend: ‘It’s crazy how so many people are triggered seeing me happy’

Jesy Nelson’s ex Zion Foster has confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Sav while sharing a dig at people who are “triggered.”

The 27-year-old musician shared a video montage of the couple on Instagram on Monday, November 2. He and former Little Mix singer Jesy separated earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Foster (@zionfoster)

Zion Foster shares new relationship with girlfriend Sav

The montage included affectionate clips, with Sav kissing Zion in one moment.

Alongside the video, his caption read: “It’s crazy how so many people are triggered seeing me happy.”

Sav shared her own carousel of photos with Zion, saying their relationship had felt right from the start.

She has previously shared a photo of their matching tattoos. The design features a Chinese symbol reported to mean love.

The Sun first reported their relationship in September, before the couple’s latest posts made their romance public.

However, when one commenter questioned his role as a father, Zion challenged their judgement. Replying on Instagram, he wrote: “You’ve seen 15 seconds of my life and decided what kind of father i am. you don’t know my story.”

Sav also defended him, saying online glimpses did not reflect the person she knows.

Jesy Nelson’s relationship with Ben Davies

Jesy, 34, is now in a relationship with landscape gardener Ben Davies.

The singer recently shared photographs from their trip to Paris on Instagram. One showed them posing for a selfie, while another pictured the pair relaxing in a chauffeur-driven van.

She has also shared a photograph with Ben ahead of the National Television Awards.

Jesy and Zion split in January (Credit: ITV)

Zion Foster on co-parenting with Jesy Nelson

Their twin daughters, Ocean and Story, have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type one. The former couple continues to co-parent following their separation.

Zion previously spoke about struggling emotionally, physically and mentally after the diagnosis in Jesy’s Prime Video documentary.

He later clarified on Instagram that his comments weren’t an indication he would step back from fatherhood.

Instead, he said he was describing the challenge of understanding a rare condition he knew nothing about.

In that statement, he also set out how he supports his daughters: “I attend every appointment. I educate myself every single day about their condition.”

Zion said he shared Jesy’s pain and wanted the best for their children.

Read more: Jesy Nelson addresses pregnancy speculation after sharing loved-up photos with new boyfriend

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