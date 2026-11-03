Katie Melua, 42, secretly welcomes second child as she shares adorable name and first photo

Singer Katie Melua has welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

The Closest Thing to Crazy hitmaker announced the surprise news to fans on Instagram yesterday (Nov 2).

Katie and her partner Ollie already share a three-year-old son Sandro, who now has a little brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Melua (@katiemeluaofficial)

Katie Melua shares first photo of new-born baby

In the photograph shared with her announcement, Katie was captured holding her newborn while outdoors.

Her caption introduced the family’s newest arrival and shared how Sandro was adjusting, while revealing her son’s name.

Katie wrote: “New arrival… Max is here! So lucky to be mum to two beautiful boys. Sandro’s been the best big brother so far. Long may it last.”

Max wore a sky-blue hat while Katie sported a long-sleeve white jumper.

Katie welcomed her second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Melua previously opened up about her mental health

Away from her family news, Katie has previously spoken publicly about a mental health crisis in her twenties.

In an earlier interview with the Mirror, she described experiencing an acute psychotic breakdown. She spent six weeks in hospital in 2010 and took a break from her music career.

Katie explained that she had feared for her career during that period. She hoped speaking openly about her experience would help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

The singer expressed that she had no previous mental health history before the breakdown. She also said she knew of no history of mental health difficulties in her family.

At the time, Katie said she did not understand what was happening to her. Her experience changed how she perceived the world around her.

She recalled severe paranoia, rather than hallucinations, and feared that she and her loved ones were in danger.

Katie said the crisis came during a period when she struggled with spending so much time on the road. She also described the pressures surrounding her work and the volume of travel in her schedule.

“The diary was insane,” she told the paper.

Looking back, Katie described recovering as a chance at a second life. She described the recovery itself as both astonishing and inspiring.

She told them that getting better had given her a new perspective. Katie added: “I’m very grateful for being given that perspective.”

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