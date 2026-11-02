Shirley Ballas has defended her Strictly Come Dancing scoring and feedback after giving two Halloween contestants five points each.

She addressed the criticism on Strictly: Lights Up. Tabby Stoecker and Jaime Winstone received those marks, prompting some viewers to question whether Shirley had become too harsh.

Several posts challenged her consistency. One viewer compared her scores for Graeme Hall, Tabby and Delta Goodrem, questioning the difference between them.

Another objected specifically to Tabby’s five, while a further viewer criticised Shirley’s marking across Strictly and Dancing With The Stars.

One viewer said on X: “She was quite HARSH on Jamie and Tabby versus the male contestants I feel.”

Another wrote: “A five for Tabby? That’s harsh even by Shirley’s standards.”

Shirley Ballas defended her scoring on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas explains her Strictly Come Dancing scores

Presenter Abi Clarke put the scoring debate directly to Shirley during the spin-off programme. Abi mentioned viewers’ verdict that Shirley’s scoring was “harsher than usual”.

Shirley appeared shocked, replying: “Really?”

The head judge rejected the idea that a previous week’s mark should determine the next one. Instead, she explained that each performance must stand on its own.

She also said contestants should demonstrate the standards established earlier in the competition, rather than expect generous marks.

Her clearest answer concerned the number causing the fuss.

She said: “Everything is according to what I see at that particular time without fear or favour. I don’t do fluff. I expect to see some of these standards that we set from the beginning. I just judge on what I see.

“For me, a five is a good score. Five is not a low score in my book.”

Shirley placed fives, sixes and sevens within the range she considers good. Eights and nines, she explained, indicate stronger progress, while a 10 means perfection.

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Shirley Ballas has faced Strictly criticism before

The debate follows another disputed decision involving Jaime the previous week.

Shirley voted to save Shaun Wright-Phillips when he faced Jaime in the dance-off. Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke instead backed Jaime, sending Shaun home.

Some viewers criticised Shirley’s choice then, too. That disagreement concerned who should stay, rather than the numerical scores she defended this time.

Read more: Strictly star Jowita Przystal praises ‘brave’ Lawrence Robb as she shares emotional statement following elimination from show

Shirley has previously spoken about the personal impact of criticism surrounding her Strictly role.

She revealed that she almost quit after her first year, citing constant criticism and intrusion following her arrival in 2017.

Her son, dancer Mark Ballas, encouraged her to stay and use the platform for her passions.

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