Neil Jones and wife Chyna Mills are expecting their second baby after sharing a family video on Instagram.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 44, and former Love Island star, 27, announced their news on Monday, November 2. You can see the video here.

Their daughter Havana joined the reveal, with the three-year-old appearing alongside her parents.

Congratulations quickly followed from Neil’s Strictly colleagues, including Motsi Mabuse, Dianne Buswell and Gorka Marquez.

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills are expecting their second baby together (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Strictly stars celebrate Neil Jones and Chyna Mills’ baby news

Oti Mabuse left a particularly enthusiastic message beneath the couple’s announcement.

“You owe me one massive call!!!!” she commented.

Gorka also joined the celebrations, writing: “This is the best news guys.”

Fleur East offered her congratulations, while Dianne shared her excitement about the news. Motsi sent the couple kisses and congratulations in her comment.

Ellie Leach and Love Island stars Danica Taylor and Paige Thorne also left messages.

The baby news comes just months after the couple celebrated their marriage with ceremonies in London and Florence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chyna Jones (@chymills_)

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills’ wedding celebrations

Their relationship began in 2022, the same year Chyna appeared on Love Island. Neil proposed to Chyna during a trip to Bali in 2023.

The couple married in July this year. Their celebrations began at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Havana was also present when her parents tied the knot, with BBC co-stars attending the London ceremony.

They then travelled to Florence for a second, private ceremony at Villa San Michele. The hotel sits on a hilltop, surrounded by trees and terraced gardens.

Photos Chyna shared on Instagram showed her white wedding gown and the Italian garden setting. The ceremony featured red velvet curtains, a matching aisle and hundreds of crimson roses.

Chyna said their elopement had taken a year and a half to plan. She described the occasion in her Instagram caption: “Just us, our little girl and the most beautiful day of our lives.”

Neil Jones kisses Chyna Mills’ bump in family video

For their pregnancy announcement, the couple shared black-and-white footage filmed in a field. All three wore white as they embraced together.

Neil kissed Chyna’s bump as the couple cuddled Havana. The pair also swung their daughter into the air during the clip.

They welcomed Havana in October 2023. This time, the Instagram post’s caption was simply a white heart emoji.

Read more: Strictly fans slam Neil Jones as they accuse him of pulling ‘disgusted’ face following Jaime Winstone’s routine

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