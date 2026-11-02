Katie Price channels Jordan persona for ‘iconic’ Halloween costume in sheer lingerie

Katie Price has revisited her Jordan persona for Halloween, posing in semi-sheer white lace lingerie and a suspender belt.

The 48-year-old former glamour model shared the look on her Instagram page, completing her outfit with thigh-high black boots.

The Jordan name was the pseudonym Katie used during her Page 3 career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price’s Playboy-inspired Halloween outfit

Katie’s costume was brought together from three outfits built around the Playboy theme.

Katie posed with a friend wearing a black bodysuit and bunny ears. Joining them was a male companion dressed as Hugh Hefner to complete the ensemble.

In her caption, Katie wrote: “Playboy USA. Original British bad girl JORDAN. Happy Halloween.”

The trio had dressed up for a Halloween event at Diecast in Manchester, where Katie was seen flashing her wedding ring from Lee Andrews.

Katie dressed up with two friends for a Halloween party over the weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie’s earlier Playboy connection

The Playboy reference has a personal connection for Katie, beyond the theme of the costumes.

She spent six weeks at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion in 2002. Katie later discussed that visit on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast in September 2023.

The conversation covered the atmosphere inside the mansion, Hefner’s behaviour and her own experiences during the stay.

Katie Price’s other plans for Jordan

The former model name has also featured in Katie’s business ambitions, with plans for a digital version of Jordan.

In July 2025, she was planning to revive the persona through an AI platform called OhChat.

The idea involved sexy livestreams featuring an AI avatar of Katie, rather than the model appearing in person.

At the time, her ambitions included competing with adult content creator Bonnie Blue. Katie believed she could make money from the venture and still regarded herself as the original.

She had also expressed interest in collaborating with Bonnie Blue, rather than simply competing against her.

Katie’s recent catwalk appearance

The Halloween pictures follow another fashion outing for Katie earlier this autumn.

In September 2026, she walked in the Natasha Zinko X OnlyFans show at London Fashion Week.

That appearance marked her first appearance at the event since 2015. During the show, she wore a revealing outfit showcasing the results of her latest breast surgery.

Read more: Kieran Hayler describes ‘carnage’ at Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion: ‘There were drugs on the worktop’

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