Georgia May Foote wows in green bikini and sheer sarong for stunning holiday snapshots

Georgia May Foote has shared new photos from her Dubai getaway, posing in a green bikini.

The 35-year-old Coronation Street actress posted the pictures on Instagram on Friday (Oct 30).

The trip comes after Georgia introduced followers to her new Manchester home earlier this month.

Bikini-clad Georgia May Foote shares Dubai holiday pictures

For her holiday snaps, Georgia teamed the green two-piece with a sheer white sarong.

Proudly showing off her vitiligo, she previously admitted that stress had aggravated the skin condition and harmed her confidence.

She summed up her mood in the Instagram caption, writing: “Swipe for a happy happy girl”.

Fans were quick to praise her holiday photos, with one user writing: “Absolutely outstanding lady.”

“You look stunning,” another person shared.

“One beautiful young talented lady,” a third remarked.

“This is not a normal level of attractiveness,” a fourth said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112)

Georgia’s new Manchester home

Georgia also gave followers a look around her new property as she asked for furniture-shopping recommendations.

In the pictures, she sat on the worktop in her grey kitchen. Her living room featured panelled walls, a dark media wall, a black fireplace and hardwood floors.

She twirled around the room as she showed followers the space.

Introducing the move on Instagram, Georgia described it as the beginning of her happiest chapter.

She admitted she felt out of touch with shopping for the house. She asked followers where they bought furniture and other items to make a house feel like home.

Georgia recently shared her new boyfriend with her followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Georgia May Foote’s recent relationship updates

Georgia and musician Kris Evans met in 2018, got engaged three years later and married in July 2023.

The pair reportedly split in July 2025.

At the start of this year, Georgia addressed her relationship status during an Instagram Q&A. Asked whether she was single, she confirmed that she was.

She had also reflected on a difficult year in a December Instagram post. She described it as the worst she had experienced and thanked her friends and family for their support.

In August, Georgia shared her first photo showing her new boyfriend’s face. The music producer, Taras Slusarenko, uses the name LiTek online.

Taras has worked with artists including Aitch, Ed Sheeran and Central Cee.

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