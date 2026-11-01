Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe checks on Tabby Stoecker after judges’ feedback

Tabby Stoecker’s Strictly Come Dancing supporters have urged viewers to vote for her after a tougher Halloween performance.

Fans have offered support for Tabby after host Johannes Radebe checked on the Olympian following the judges’ feedback.

Ahead of Halloween, Tabby had overtaken Lacey Turner as Betway’s favourite to win. Her odds had shortened from 12/1 to 11/8. Lacey stood at 7/4 in that betting update.

Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita received some constructive feedback on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Tabby Stoecker fans offer support after Strictly Come Dancing quickstep

Tabby and professional partner Mark Karmalita’s quickstep gave them a score of 25 out of a possible 40.

Supporters posting about the leaderboard said they feared Tabby could find herself fighting to stay in the competition.

One viewer said on X: “Save Tabby and Mark. Everyone vote for them please.”

Another added: “Tabby and Mark better not be in the dance off. You all better vote for them.”

Someone else wrote: “I love how Jojo checked in with Tabby to make sure she was OK after the judges comments.”

The previous weekend had been a high point for Tabby, who earned some of the series’ first tens.

Johannes Radebe checks on Tabby Stoecker after feedback

Johannes spoke to Tabby before her marks arrived, asking whether she was okay after the judges’ “constructive feedback”.

Tabby, however, said her sporting background had prepared her for criticism and that she was used to taking feedback.

She explained: “I’m so used to that, I’m an athlete. That’s what I live for.”

For her, tackling different challenges was part of learning and improving, even when the difficulty showed in the performance.

Johannes Radebe asked Tabby if she was okay (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Halloween dance-off brings an extra challenge for Tabby

There is another reason supporters were worried: Halloween week brings a change to Strictly’s usual dance-off format.

Three celebrities would face the dance-off, rather than the usual two, for the first time.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing viewers ‘disappointed’ over Josh Widdicombe’s outfit for Halloween special

The judges would also vote for the contestant they wanted to eliminate, instead of choosing who to save.

That leaves an extra place in the dance-off as Tabby’s supporters try to keep her out of it.

The dance-off is due to feature in Sunday’s results show on November 1.

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show airs on Sunday, November 1 from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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