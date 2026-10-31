Celebrity Traitors star Michael Sheen transforms into Claudia Winkleman for ‘iconic’ Halloween costume

Michael Sheen has won Claudia Winkleman’s approval after dressing as the Celebrity Traitors host for Halloween.

During the Series 2 finale last night (Oct 30), viewers watched Michael get murdered ahead of the final roundtables. With still two Traitors — Maya Jama and King Kenny — in the game, the result could have gone either way.

In the end, Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan were crowned the winners, resulting in a Faithful victory.

However, ahead of the episode, the Welsh actor shared his drastic makeover on Instagram, which didn’t go unnoticed by his followers.

Michael has dressed up as Celebrity Traitors host Claudia for Halloween (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors star Michael Sheen reveals Claudia Winkleman Halloween costume

For his transformation, Michael paired a dark outfit with a long black wig, complete with Claudia’s instantly recognisable full fringe.

Without taking himself too seriously, he made his acting career part of the joke.

“I was a serious actor,” he wrote in his caption, adding the hashtags “Traitors,” “Halloween” and “Dignity Is Overrated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Sheen (@mablilyradad)

‘Best Halloween costume ever!’

The post quickly racked up 46,000 likes in a matter of hours and drew in hundreds of comments.

“Good sir, you have blessed our eyeballs with your shenanigans,” one user wrote.

“Brilliantly iconic,” another person shared.

“The BEST look ever,” a third remarked.

“Oh my GOD this is the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen!!!!” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Best Halloween costume ever!”

“I can’t believe I’m alive at the exact time to witness this,” another added.

Claudia also gave the outfit her seal of approval in the comments (Credit: BBC)

However, Claudia herself also joined followers in praising the costume in the comments, writing: “This is MAJESTIC” with four red heart emojis.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Joanne McNally storms off set after discovering Maya Jama’s Traitor identity: ‘I am deceased’

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