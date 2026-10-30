Lawrence Robb has responded to Katya Jones’ much-discussed Strictly Come Dancing moment while opening up about his growing fanbase.

The 34-year-old Emmerdale actor discussed the attention in an interview with the Mirror.

Katya had appeared to mouth the word “fit” after watching him dance earlier in the competition. She later said the word was actually “fierce”.

However, the moment certainly got viewers talking.

Lawrence Robb has appeared to reference Katya Jones’ comment about him on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Lawrence Robb on his Strictly Come Dancing support

According to the paper, Lawrence has gained more than 60,000 Facebook followers since joining Strictly Come Dancing.

But he admitted the volume of attention felt overwhelming. He was trying to focus on dancing rather than spending as much time on social media.

Lawrence said the messages he had seen had been supportive, and he was grateful for them.

As for Katya’s apparent compliment, he was asked which description he would choose.

His verdict? “I’m feeling fierce and fit!”

Katya Jones reveals what she said about Lawrence Robb

It comes after Katya reportedly addressed her comments about Lawrence after viewers speculated over what she said.

Ed Balls, who was paired with Katya when he competed on Strictly in 2016, shared the update from his former dance partner.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last month, Ed said: “I said yesterday it was pretty clear she [Katya] said, ‘He’s fit.'”

“[But] in my heart of hearts I still think that. She sent me a WhatsApp, and it said, ‘I said fierce.'”

Strictly Come Dancing viewers thought Katya Jones said the word “fit” after watching Lawrence’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Lawrence Robb prepares for Strictly’s Halloween special

Lawrence also described how overwhelming the live experience could feel. He said he often couldn’t recall what happened on the dance floor until he watched his performances back.

Training had brought aches and new niggles, but he stressed there was no ominous pain.

His partner Pamela Blair, a West End musical theatre actress, has supported him throughout the competition. Rather than giving him dance tips, she has encouraged him to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse ‘at risk of leaving show’

The couple have also visited a nearby spa for sauna sessions and cold plunges to help him recover from training.

Next, Lawrence and Jowita will perform a tango for Strictly’s Halloween special this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, October 31 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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