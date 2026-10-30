Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces fresh scrutiny after police confirmed early inquiries linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged visits to Balmoral.

Police Scotland confirmed the development on October 30.

Andrew, who previously has denied any wrongdoing in relation to late convicted sex offender Epstein, is reported to have hosted the disgraced financier and Ghislaine Maxwell at Balmoral.

The Daily Express reported allegations that women had been trafficked to the royal estate.

However, the force has not confirmed that those allegations are the focus of its inquiries.

What Police Scotland has said about Balmoral

A Police Scotland spokesperson told PEOPLE: “We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing but these are at a very early stage. All inquiries are evidence led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries.

“We would never confirm details of ongoing inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Representatives for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been contacted for comment.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been under intense scrutiny for months (Credit: Cover Images)

Jeffrey Epstein’s links to Balmoral

A photograph believed to show Epstein and Maxwell at a log cabin on the Balmoral grounds previously emerged.

Earlier this year, Police Scotland appealed for information about a reported September 2006 flight into Edinburgh Airport.

The Times reported that Andrew and Maxwell had travelled aboard Epstein’s private jet.

Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, was owned by Queen Elizabeth II at the time of the reported visits. The estate now belongs to King Charles.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly visited Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew’s separate Thames Valley Police investigation

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was interviewed under caution before being released under investigation. His homes were searched by police at the time.

The arrest came after allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. He held the position between 2001 and 2011.

The allegations emerged in the batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice in January.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson breaks cover with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie amid Epstein scandal

Then, in October, it emerged that Andrew was taking legal action against Thames Valley Police.

Thames Valley Police told Sky News: “Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the Central Criminal Court.

“As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

For years, Andrew has faced scrutiny over his past association with Epstein. King Charles removed Andrew’s remaining royal titles in October 2025.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

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