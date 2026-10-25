Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle begs royal for forgiveness amid their dad’s child sex abuse images allegations

Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has publicly apologised for siding with their father during the family’s estrangement.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he said he regretted defending Thomas Markle Sr for the past nine years.

His apology follows allegations that his father possessed child sexual abuse images. Thomas Sr has denied possessing them.

Meghan has also spoken publicly, saying her decision to prevent contact with her children was intended to protect them.

Addressing his sister through the newspaper, Thomas Jr. said: “I now know I have been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years.”

Thomas has spoken out in a new interview (Credit: Shutterstock)

Thomas Markle Sr allegations under investigation

Thomas Jr, 60, claims he discovered the material while caring for his father in the Philippines. He said he had handed four boxes to police in Cebu City.

Nicholas Ty, undersecretary at the Philippines Department of Justice, said an investigation was under way in Cebu. An anti-human trafficking and child sexual exploitation force is handling the matter, he said.

The Metropolitan Police said it has not previously investigated Thomas Sr and is not currently doing so.

The force confirmed receiving a letter in January 2019 concerning allegations of offending outside the UK. It passed the letter to Meghan and Harry for their awareness, but not to other law enforcement agencies.

Meghan said she had been assured the allegations were being investigated.

The Met is reviewing its handling and considering a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Thomas has denied all allegations (Credit: YouTube)

Thomas Markle Jr’s appeal to Meghan Markle

In his apology, Thomas Jr acknowledged that he and Meghan were not close. However, he recalled holding her as a baby and looking after her when she was small.

He also said he now understood her decision to keep their father away from Harry and their children.

“And I’m ashamed that I spent years taking his side when you fell out with him.”

He ended his appeal by wishing Meghan and her family well.

“So please accept my apology and know that I wish you and your family all the best for the future,” he said.

Meghan Markle speaks about protecting her children

In her statement on Friday, Meghan expressed distress over the allegations and concern for any children who may have been harmed. She also expressed hope that justice would be served, emphasising the importance of protecting children.

Meghan’s estrangement from her father dates back to the period before her wedding to Harry in May 2018.

Her mother, Doria Ragland, was the only family member to attend the ceremony at Windsor Castle. King Charles, then Prince of Wales, walked her down the aisle.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas admits he paid for sex in the Phillipines but denies child sex abuse

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