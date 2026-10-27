Meghan Markle will co-host Junior MasterChef Australia when the children’s cooking competition returns next year after six years away.

Channel 10 announced the Duchess of Sussex’s role in a press release on Tuesday. She will appear as a special guest alongside chef and presenter Poh Ling Yeow.

The move follows her guest judging appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year. Variety reported that the episode attracted the programme’s largest Sunday audience since 2023.

Meghan Markle will co-host the new season of Junior MasterChef Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle joins Junior MasterChef Australia

Meghan said working with the MasterChef team in April had encouraged her to accept the new invitation. She said the prospect of returning to work with young talent made the invitation “an easy yes”.

The duchess also explained that she enjoys cooking with her own children at home.

“I can’t wait to see what they cook up!” she said, referring to the show’s contestants.

Poh, meanwhile, predicted plenty of excitement around the programme’s return. She said “being reunited will be a real treat” after filming with Meghan earlier this year.

The chef also anticipated culinary surprises and a little mischief from the young contestants.

The revived competition will see junior chefs compete for the title on Australia’s Network Ten. Meghan’s previous visit involved guest judging; the new announcement puts her alongside Poh as a co-host.

Endemol Shine Australia, part of Banijay Entertainment, will produce the series. Banijay Rights will handle its international distribution.

With Love, Meghan ends on Netflix

Meghan previously hosted the Netflix lifestyle and cooking programme With Love, Meghan. Both seasons debuted in 2025.

The series showed Meghan sharing her cooking, lifestyle and hosting tips alongside famous guests.

As reported by Deadline, the show had finished as Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix arrangement came to an end.

Thomas Markle has denied allegations against him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle addresses allegations involving her father

The announcement follows a separate statement from Meghan about allegations involving her father, Thomas Markle. He has denied allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse images.

Meghan said she was distressed and expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed.

She said a letter containing allegations against her father had been shared with her in 2018. Meghan said she had been assured the claims were being investigated.

She concluded her statement: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

Read more: Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle begs royal for forgiveness amid their dad’s child sex abuse images allegations

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