Prince William has ‘no intention of engaging’ with Prince Harry despite Duke’s pleas for reconciliation

Prince William reportedly has no intention of reuniting with Prince Harry after his brother’s latest public reconciliation plea.

A source close to the Prince of Wales told the Mirror that he remains hurt by Harry’s public remarks.

The source also pointed to royal duties, including a state visit, as William’s focus. That follows Prince Harry’s public appeal for reconciliation in an interview with GQ this week.

PR expert Nick Ede offered a more hopeful assessment while speaking to Cafe Casino. He believes reconciliation remains possible if Harry approaches the situation sensitively.

However, he drew a distinction between accepting past mistakes and feeling able to trust someone again.

Nick said: “Of course they can be forgiven, but forgiveness and trust are two very different things.”

Harry wants to reconcile with his family (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry addresses strained family relationships

Speaking to GQ, Harry made clear he wanted to repair his relationship with his family.

He told the magazine: “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

He also acknowledged that past hurts can linger and make moving forward difficult. Asked whether he was grieving his relationships with his father and brother, Harry said he was.

He described family disagreements and broken parent-child relationships as experiences other people had discussed with him.

Those comments follow years of strain since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from working royal duties in 2020. The couple’s Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, Spare, brought private family disputes into the public eye.

Nick cited both projects when explaining why he believes rebuilding trust would take more than a public appeal.

William and Harry are currently estranged (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick Ede says Prince Harry reunion must stay private

He suggested William would be cautious about a public reunion that might lead to further family revelations. In his assessment, William’s concern for Catherine and their family makes privacy especially important.

“I imagine William will have mixed emotions about Harry’s public plea. There will always be a bond between the brothers, but the trust has been seriously damaged,” he said.

“William is fiercely protective of Catherine and his family, and I think he will be wary of another public reconciliation that could end in further revelations. Harry may be extending an olive branch, but William needs to know it’s genuine and, most importantly, private,” he then continued.

“I think the British public would love to see this family finally put their differences aside. The Royal Family has faced enough challenges, and a reconciliation would send a powerful message about forgiveness and unity. But this cannot become another carefully choreographed PR exercise. It needs to happen behind closed doors, away from cameras and headlines. Ultimately, Harry and William are brothers, and it would be incredibly sad if their children grew up as strangers because of a family feud.”

William’s view on the situation is reportedly clear (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

William ‘does not want to engage’ with Harry

However, Prince William reportedly has no desire to “engage” with his younger brother.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source close to the royal claimed: “Harry was advised in no uncertain terms to cease making public statements about issues which are deeply private. The way things are right now, he (William) has no intention of engaging with Harry.

“Look at what the family is doing just this week: a significantly important State Visit, commemorating the tragedy that occurred in Aberfan 60 years ago, and preparations being made for major royal tours in the immediate future. He has no intention of engaging with Harry.

“This is what matters to the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the King and Queen – and that certainly doesn’t include responding to the Duke of Sussex every time he pops up doing yet another interview,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Read more: Prince William reveals his dream career, and it’s not the role of King!

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