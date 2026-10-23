Prince William reveals his dream career, and it’s not the role of King!

Prince William once wanted to become a policeman before briefly setting his sights on a very different career. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the future King also admitted he had fancied becoming a DJ.

William made the surprise appearance on Thursday for a special edition marking the Earthshot Prize. The episode airs on Friday, October 23.

But the policing revelation has a poignant link to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Her biographer Andrew Morton previously recalled a conversation between Diana and her sons about their futures.

He said: “William and Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion, the boys were discussing their futures with Diana.”

According to Andrew, William told Diana he wanted to become a policeman so he could look after her.

Harry then pointed out that his brother would have to become King instead, the biographer recalled.

William is on the Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Prince William’s surprise Graham Norton appearance

William wasn’t introduced alongside the other guests at the start of the conversation.

Graham first chatted to Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham, who are all involved with the prize.

The host then mentioned bringing William into the discussion, before the prince made his unexpected entrance.

Despite the lighter revelations about his childhood, the appearance had a serious purpose.

William stressed the urgent need to tackle climate change and explained why the issue matters.

Only after that discussion did the conversation turn towards life beyond his future royal role.

William spoke of his childhood plans (Credit: BBC)

Prince William on his childhood ambitions

Asked whether he had ever wanted a non-royal career, William said:

“I did want to be a policeman when I was younger; I thought I could make a good one.

“And then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ – I wasn’t very good.”

There is another family connection, too: William has previously spoken publicly about Prince George’s interest in policing.

At a Palace reception, he told a police commissioner that his eldest son’s enthusiasm extended to cars and toys.

That comment concerned George when he was much younger.

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