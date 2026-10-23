Meghan Markle’s statement in full after her dad faces ‘disturbing child abuse images allegations’

Meghan Markle has said she is “deeply distressed” by the “disturbing allegations” that have emerged about her dad, Thomas Sr, in a full statement.

The Sun was the first to report Thomas Sr allegedly had child sexual abuse images at his former home in the Philippines, where he moved in 2025. It is reported he now lives in a rehabilitation centre in Florida following the amputation of his leg.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha has called the reports “lies” in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Now the Duchess of Sussex, 45, has broken her silence on the allegations. She said police and specialist protection made her aware of the “troubling allegations” in 2018.

Meghan said the allegations were the reason why she chose to not allow her dad to have any contact with her children.

Less than 24 hours after the news broke, the mother of two has shared a statement detailing her distress.

Meghan Markle has broken her silence (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s statement in full

Meghan said in a statement: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

Thomas Markle pictured getting a takeaway years ago (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle and her dad’s estrangement

The dad and daughter’s relationship become strained before Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

It was revealed that Thomas Sr was paid by paparazzi for photos of him ahead of the wedding.

In May 2018, it was then reported that the dad had pulled out of attending his daughter’s wedding due to ill health.

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It isn’t known if the police shared the allegations with Meghan before or after the wedding.

ED! has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

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