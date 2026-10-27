Kate Ferdinand ‘worrying about her looks and body’ after revealing why she’s ‘not skinny at the moment’

Kate Ferdinand is reportedly getting help with her confidence as she struggles with worries about her body and appearance.

A source told Heat that the former TOWIE star feels pressure to stay in shape because of her career.

“Kate’s constantly worrying about her looks and body, and that she isn’t ‘perfect’ enough,” they said.

The claims follow criticism of her comments about her appearance over the summer.

“I’m not skinny at the moment because I’ve had a good summer,” she previously said.

Some commenters questioned why Kate wanted to be slimmer. Others encouraged her to appreciate her health and enjoy her life. Several also pointed out that they already considered her slim.

Kate recently revealed why she’s not ‘skinny’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Ferdinand reportedly feeling pressure over her appearance

According to Heat’s source, Kate worries that her appearance and fitness underpin her work. They claimed she feels guilty when she relaxes, despite encouragement from friends and family to enjoy herself.

The source also suggested her move to Dubai had added pressure, describing a competitive focus on glamour and fitness. They linked those insecurities to her TOWIE years, when they said looks attracted constant judgement.

They also claimed Kate sometimes feels she must match husband Rio Ferdinand’s commitment to exercise and healthy eating.

But the source stressed that Rio reassures her.

They said: “Rio is always reassuring Kate he loves and still fancies her no matter what.”

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

Kate has opened up about her body image before (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Ferdinand’s candid Blended podcast comments on body image

Kate, 35, discussed her body image on her Blended podcast earlier this month. She described enjoying meals and time with friends and family while continuing to exercise.

Yet she said worries about her appearance could interrupt those happy moments.

“Why am I not enjoying the moment?” she asked.

She also spoke about the wider pressure to be slim and maintain a supposedly perfect shape.

These concerns are not new for Kate. In 2019, she spoke publicly about body dysmorphia, anxiety and low self-esteem. She said learning to accept herself had taken time and remained an ongoing process.

After welcoming her son, she described struggling with her changed body despite gratitude for what it had done.

She said: “I miss feeling fit and strong.”

Kate married former footballer Rio in 2019. Together, they have two children, and she is stepmum to his three children.

Heat’s source claimed Kate wants to set a positive example for the children. They said she avoids speaking negatively about her body around them, while encouraging exercise as part of family life.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals she has ‘step-mum guilt’ as she shares honest motherhood confession: ‘I have five kids across two countries’

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