Jesy Nelson ‘pulls out’ of I’m A Celebrity weeks before 2026 launch amid ‘unwell’ daughters: ‘There is no way she could leave them’

Jesy Nelson has reportedly pulled out of I’m A Celebrity to care for her unwell twin daughters.

According to The Sun, the singer cannot risk travelling to Australia while her daughters are unwell. The girls have spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a condition they have had since birth.

Her planned I’m A Celebrity appearance reportedly offered a chance to raise awareness of the condition.

A source told The Sun: “It’s with a very heavy heart she has pulled out.”

Jesy has reportedly pulled out of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

Jesy Nelson’s campaign for newborn SMA screening

The 35-year-old’s campaigning has already helped bring forward a Government pilot for newborn SMA screening, The Sun reports.

Her petition calling for SMA screening attracted 150,000 signatures, putting pressure on ministers to act.

The pilot is designed to screen more than 400,000 newborn babies using a heel-prick blood test. According to the newspaper, the programme aims to expand nationwide within a year.

SMA affects between 60 and 70 babies annually in England, with severe cases causing breathing difficulties, the newspaper reports. The most serious cases can also lead to early death.

Jesy has spoken about her daughters’ prognosis in her documentary Life Changing. She explained that their diagnosis meant they would probably never walk.

The former Little Mix singer welcomed the twins in May 2025 with her former partner, Zion Foster. They are now 17 months old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

I’m A Celebrity plans changed before filming

The Sun says Jesy spent weeks negotiating her deal before informing ITV bosses she could no longer commit.

She reportedly told them in September, ahead of filming scheduled to begin in November. The newspaper had previously revealed that she had signed up for the series.

Alongside her campaigning, the source said Jesy hoped viewers would get to see a different side of her. However, it has been said she needs to be with her daughters during this time.

“Ocean and Story are unwell and there is no way Jesy would leave them. Her family are her priority,” the source added.

The newspaper also named Wayne Rooney and Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page as expected contestants for the upcoming series.

A separate show source said producers were disappointed Jesy could not take part in this year’s series.

But the withdrawal may not rule out a future jungle appearance, according to the source discussing ITV’s support.

They added: “ITV have been amazing and are supporting her all the way. The door will always be left open for Jesy.”

ED! has contacted Jesy’s reps for comment.

Read more: Jesy Nelson takes swipe at ‘deadbeat’ dads following Zion Foster split

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