Countryfile star Matt Baker reveals ‘code’ he and wife use to avoid arguing at work

Matt Baker has revealed he goes quiet to avoid arguments with his wife Nicola while they’re filming together.

Speaking on Sara Cox’s BBC Radio 2 show, the Countryfile presenter discussed life with cameras at home.

Sara asked about “a code word for when you don’t want to argue in front of the cameras”.

Matt replied: “Well, yeah. I suppose we do actually. Yeah, I just shut up and don’t say anything.”

He didn’t reveal a particular secret phrase during the exchange.

Matt and wife Nicola have been married since 2004 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Baker on filming at home with wife Nicola

Matt and Nicola appear together in Matt Baker: Our Barn in the Dales. Sara also asked whether having cameras around his home could become stressful.

“Erm, well they’re all my friends. Do you know what I mean?” Matt explained.

He said his own production company makes the programme, and he is involved in filming it. He also offered a playful explanation of how he and Nicola make decisions.

“Nicola and I are very on board with …basically I just do what she thinks is right,” Matt said.

At the time of the interview, Matt said the programme’s third episode was coming up on More4.

Matt and Nicola share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt on his partnership with Nicola

Matt, 48, married Nicola in 2004, and they have two children.

They first met while he was performing in a disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire. They have also appeared together on television, including Lorraine.

Matt has spoken warmly about Nicola before, including in an interview with Yours Magazine.

He said they had grown up together, sharing the experiences that came with his television career. That included his time on The One Show and Blue Peter.

“We are the best of friends and I couldn’t do it without her,” he said.

Matt also discussed Nicola’s support with his dyslexia and ADHD. He explained that she helps with words he finds difficult.

Describing their understanding of one another, he said: “We know who needs support when, and the best way to help each other out.”

Meanwhile, Sara also congratulated Matt on his new book during their Radio 2 conversation.

The memoir tells his story through the 20 dogs he has shared his life with so far.

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood reveals two heartbreaking deaths prompted retirement: ‘They were too young to go’

Matt Baker: Our Barn in the Dales airs on Tuesday, October 27, at 9pm.

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