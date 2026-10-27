Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Sadie beds Caleb, Nicola sleeps with Kev and Belle is targeted

Sadie King gets what she wants next week in Emmerdale spoilers when she spikes Ruby’s drink to get her out of the way and then lures Caleb Miligan into bed. Has she won?

Also next week, Nicola is having a hard time sleeping without Jimmy – is Kev the solution to her problems?

And, someone sends Belle a wreath of dead flowers – is Tom King behind this?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Ruby engineers Ruby to get drunk and flirt with Ross (Credit: ITV)

1. Sadie plan works like a charm

Sadie is frustrated with Ruby refusing to drink so she can prove to Caleb she doesn’t have a problem. Determined to get her way, Sadie swaps her drink with Ruby’s when no one is looking.

In the pub, Vanessa is whinging about her lack of love life and Sadie offers to demonstrate her flirting technique on Ross. She convinces him to dance with her, but then swaps drunk Ruby in – just as Caleb arrives to see his wife collapse on top of Ross.

Ruby realises she’s drunk and can’t understand how. Sadie offers to help, but spikes her even more.

Sadie gets Caleb into bed in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Caleb gives in to Sadie in Emmerdale spoilers

Sadie follows Caleb home after he storms off. She tells Caleb that Ruby left the pub with Ross and he is huming. Imagining his wife doing all sorts with Ross Barton is one step too far and he decides he’s done with her.

He then sleeps with Sadie in revenge.

Ruby demands answers over Sadie’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

3. Ruby wants the truth

Caleb is tormented the next day as he realises Ruby did not spend the night with Ross. She furiously works out Sadie led Caleb to believe that and confronts her.

Sadie makes excuses as Ruby presses for the truth about her lies. But will Ruby buy it?

Caleb wants Sadie gone, but will she play ball? (Credit: ITV)

4. Caleb orders Sadie to leave

Wracked with guilt over what he did, Caleb gets Sadie alone. He then demands she move out. But will she go?

Kev is there for Nicola when she needs him (Credit: ITV)

5. Nicola isn’t coping in Emmerdale spoilers

Nicola throws everyone out of the café during the lunchtime rush totally overwhelmed and not coping. Kev arrives and convinces her to open the door and gives her a hug.

They have a heart to heart and she opens up about the strain of her grief. She’s surprised to see a more vulnerable side to Kev.

Nicola thinks Kev’s snoring might help her in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

6. Kev’s gesture leads to something unexpected

Nicola reveals she is having trouble sleeping without Jimmy next to her snoring. Kev offers her his bed wondering if somewhere that doesn’t remind her of Jimmy might be the answer.

Unfortunately it doesn’t work and Nicola decides to leave. But she passes Kev sleeping on the sofa and his snoring reminds her of Jimmy. She lies down on the floor next to him and sleeps with him, hoping this will be the answer to her insomnia.

Belle gets it wrong about Caz (Credit: ITV)

7. Belle’s fears get her fired in Emmerdale spoilers

Belle is helping couple Jordan and Caz with their wedding, but she thinks the groom is controlling. She invites Caz over and shares her concerns about the relationship.

Caz is shocked and insists Belle has stepped over the line and she and Jordan are happy. Belle is fired and she is gutted she got things so wrong.

Will Belle find out about the flowers? (Credit: ITV)

8. Who sends Belle dead flowers?

The next day, Kammy finds a wreath of dead flowers addressed to Belle. Tom is the prime suspect and Cain tells Kammy Belle can’t know. But who really sent them?

Robert makes Marlon a tempting offer (Credit: ITV)

9. Robert tempts Marlon

Marlon’s interest is piqued when Robert wants to poach him as chef for the Hide. He promises creative freedom and eventually Marlon admits to Charity what’s going on.

Charity is furious and reminds Marlon of his loyalties. However, Robert isn’t giving up and as he and Marlon brainstorm their vision, it’s clear Marlon is seriously considering the offer.

Charity is angry with everyone in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

10. Charity betrayed in Emmerdale spoilers

Aaron is horrified when Robert offers Marlon a huge salary – even more so when Marlon ups the price and Robert agrees.

At the pub, Charity finds out that both Marlon and Mary are leaving the Woolie and going to work for Robert instead. She feels betrayed and lets them have it with both barrels before throwing Robert and Aaron out of the pub.

Will Marlon and Mary really leave the pub?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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