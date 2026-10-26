EastEnders fans declare ‘it doesn’t make sense!’ as Amy leaves with Craig in ‘uncomfortable’ scenes

EastEnders fans have been left baffled by the latest twist in Amy Mitchell and Craig’s disturbing storyline, with viewers pointing out one major mistake that could have changed everything.

Over the past few months, the relationship between Amy and Craig has left viewers increasingly uncomfortable. Not only is he significantly older than her, but he was also the police officer in charge of the case she was involved in.

Despite the concerns, the pair embarked on a secret relationship, with Craig gradually isolating Amy from the people closest to her. And in today’s iPlayer release, things took another worrying turn when the pair decided to flee Walford altogether.

Their relationship has made for ‘uncomfortable’ scenes (Credit: BBC)

Craig and Amy flee EastEnders tonight

Max knew the truth about Amy and Craig’s relationship and warned his niece that it was unhealthy, particularly given the position of power Craig held when they first got together.

However, Amy remained convinced they were in love. She also insisted that Craig would only get access to her money if she could access her inheritance first.

With his own financial interests at heart, Max arranged to meet Amy and Craig, hoping they could convince him that their relationship was genuine.

But the meeting didn’t go to plan, prompting Amy to speak to Max privately. She pleaded with him to accept their relationship, and he eventually agreed.

However, once Max had secured the money, he realised that Jack needed to know the truth about his daughter’s relationship with Craig.

Jack was horrified when he finally found out. But by the time he and Max rushed to intervene, Amy and Craig had already made their escape in Craig’s car.

Max finally told Jack the truth (Credit: BBC)

Fans notice error in the plot

The latest developments left viewers feeling deeply uncomfortable, but many were also questioning why Max had waited so long to tell Jack what was happening.

Fans argued that if Max had alerted his brother as soon as he discovered the relationship, Amy and Craig might never have managed to escape.

Taking to social media after watching the episode on iPlayer, one viewer fumed: “Max, are you an idiot?! The first thing you do is tell Jack, not wait!”

Another wrote: “The concept of not telling your brother his daughter is being groomed straight away just so you can get money from her trust fund. It doesn’t make sense.”

A third agreed: “Max should’ve told Jack as soon as he found out about Craig and Amy. All of this would’ve been avoided”

Meanwhile, another angry fan commented: “Oh Max. You have totally messed up here. Poor Amy. And poor Jack.”

With Amy now having fled Walford with Craig, viewers are left wondering what will happen next. But many remain frustrated that Max’s decision to put money first may have allowed the dangerous situation to escalate.

Read more: EastEnders fans predict ‘surprising’ new romance for Phil Mitchell: ‘It’s not a coincidence!’