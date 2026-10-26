Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash reportedly hope a third series of Stacey & Joe and a new programme will bring them closer.

A source told Heat that shared projects could help ease strain linked to their separate working lives.

The insider suggested Stacey wants Joe more involved in their business ventures and contributing more financially.

“Stacey is starting to realise they should do more projects together, so Joe can feel more involved and contribute to their finances more,” the insider said.

“They also know it will mean spending more time together, and as things have been strained, they are hoping this will help bring them closer.”

However, Heat claims previous filming brought its own pressures, with viewers criticising aspects of the couple’s relationship. It reports that some fans felt Joe did not sufficiently appreciate Stacey or contribute enough at home.

This time, the source claims, they hope to make filming less intense.

Stacey and Joe are reportedly planning a third series of their family show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash consider renovation show

Reportedly, the couple are also exploring a programme about renovating their new home.

They moved from Pickle Cottage to an eight-bedroom Essex property last month. Stacey is overseeing the renovations alongside her television commitments.

The insider suggested the work could cost more than the couple had anticipated. They also claimed the family’s existing reality series had already proved financially rewarding.

A renovation programme would follow other home-focused projects for Stacey, including Renovation Rescue, Crafty Christmas and Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2016, after six years of friendship. Their blended family includes children from earlier relationships as well as their three children together.

Stacey and Joe’s marriage has remained in the headlines recently (Credit: Splashnewscom)

Stacey’s busy schedule and Joe’s home role

Heat reports that Stacey has been filming both The Voice and Sort Your Life Out. She is set to co-host The Voice alongside Alesha Dixon.

Joe, meanwhile, has been developing paid social media partnerships and building a following around food. He is also preparing to return to pantomime in December.

Before those ventures, Joe played Mickey Miller in EastEnders and appeared on I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice.

Despite his projects, the source claimed Joe’s main focus currently remains running the family home. They alleged he feels his domestic contribution receives too little recognition and wants greater involvement in their business decisions.

“Their schedules seem worlds apart at the moment,” the source claimed.

ED! has contacted Stacey and Joe’s reps for comment.

Read more: Joe Swash ‘feeling the pressure’ as he ‘worries’ house move could ‘break’ marriage to Stacey Solomon

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