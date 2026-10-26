Donald Trump under fire for ‘vulgar’ remark about Nicki Minaj’s body at rally

Donald Trump singled out Nicki Minaj’s bottom during a Michigan rally supporting Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday.

The comments drew cheers from the crowd.

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before – Nicki Minaj,” Trump said.

He then asked the rapper to stand up, before returning to his earlier story.

He added: “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time.”

The New York Post reported that Nicki wore Gucci and walked with Trump after leaving Air Force One.

Trump came under fire (Credit: Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Donald Trump makes comment about Nicki Minaj’s behind

The remarks came as Trump defended earlier comments about Ohio Republican senator Jon Husted’s body.

Earlier in October, Trump had discussed the senator’s physique after learning about his college football background.

He described looking at Jon’s body, including his bottom and hands, before congratulating him on his athletic ability.

At Sunday’s rally, Trump accused the media of overlooking that sporting context, dismissing the coverage as “fake news”.

He characterised his earlier remark as a joke.

The subject had also surfaced at a Kentucky event just over a week earlier. Jon was not there when Trump described assessing his shoulders, feet, hands and jawline.

Trump also recalled patting the senator’s shoulder and likened its firmness to steel.

Fans slammed Trump for his comments (Credit: Splash News)

Americans slam Donald Trump over Nicki Minaj comments

The president came under fire for his remarks about Nicki Minaj, with some branding them “vulgar”.

“It was insulting. Glad he kind of apologized but it was vulgar,” one person on X said.

“Do you think this is okay for a married man, let alone the [bleeping] PRESIDENT, to be joking about?” another fumed.

“This is the President of the United States of America. Just think about that for a second. Unreal,” a third wrote.

“So indecent, crass, vulgar and insulting. Presidents should not act like this. He’s a total embarrassment. Nothing but a conman, jokester, and a showman. He’s no president,” another added.

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