Yellowstone creator’s show Mayor of Kingstown gets start date for season 5

Avengers star Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McLusky for the final time as Mayor of Kingstown season 5’s start date is confirmed.

Streaming service Paramount+ has also unveiled first-look images for the drama’s final season.

The eight-episode run introduces David Morse as FBI agent Russell Hardy, who threatens to expose Mike’s secrets.

Mayor of Kingstown season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ on January 15, 2027.

The official synopsis is: “FBI agent Russell Hardy (David Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the ‘fugitive’ Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power.”

Avengers star Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McLusky for the final time (Credit: Shutterstock/Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Renner marks the end of Mayor of Kingstown

In a June 30 Instagram post, Jeremy confirmed production had finished on the fifth season.

His message focused on gratitude, with thanks for both the people making the programme and those watching at home. The actor also reflected on finding joy during challenging times and the importance of sharing happiness with loved ones.

He credited support for the series with helping him during his recovery. He wrote: “Thank you cast and crew for carrying me through when necessary.”

Mayor of Kingstown season 5 puts Mike under pressure

The new episodes pick up after Kyle McLusky, played by Taylor Handley, killed gang leader Merle Callahan.

Kyle’s actions were revenge for the death of his wife, Tracy. However, Hardy is still searching for Callahan.

Hardy remains unaware that Kyle has killed the man he is pursuing. His investigation threatens to uncover Mike’s secrets, putting the brothers’ actions under fresh scrutiny.

Who returns for Mayor of Kingstown season 5?

Edie Falco returns as Nina Hobbs, while Laura Benanti is back as Cindy Stephens. The first-look images also suggest Mike and Cindy’s romance will continue into the final episodes.

Hugh Dillon reprises Ian Ferguson, alongside Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny Washington and Derek Webster as Stevie.

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The returning line-up also includes Necar Zadegan as Evelyn Foley, Nichole Galicia as Rebecca and Lennie James as Frank Moses.

The premiere announcement follows another streaming development for the drama.

The first four seasons arrived on Netflix on October 5.

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