The Hunting Wives season 2 trailer has arrived, teasing a dangerous reunion for Sophie and Margo.

Netflix’s drama returns in the US on Thursday, November 26, with eight new episodes.

The preview finds Brittany Snow’s Sophie trying to escape Malin Akerman’s Margo, only to end up in her bathtub.

That uneasy connection drives the next chapter. Netflix’s official synopsis puts the pair at odds initially, before threats and secrets draw them back into each other’s lives.

There’s reassurance for viewers looking beyond the coming episodes, too. Netflix has already renewed The Hunting Wives for season 3, before the second run has even launched.

Brittany Snow plays Sophie and Malin Akerman takes on the role of Margo (Credit: YouTube/Netflix)

The Hunting Wives season 2 brings fresh trouble in new trailer

The second season picks up shortly after the first, rather than moving the story forward through a lengthy time jump.

The trailer uses Nancy Sinatra’s Bang Bang as its soundtrack, mixing the drama’s risqué encounters with threats of justice.

It also raises the question of who will end up in trouble with the law.

The central uncertainty is whether the women will control the game or become targets themselves. Sophie’s attempt to put distance between herself and Margo certainly doesn’t look straightforward.

To maximise the drama, the trailer uses the words: “Someone is going down.”

The November 26 release coincides with Thanksgiving in the US. The season will carry Netflix branding in nearly all countries where the streaming service is available.

Meanwhile, casting for the third season is already under way, following Netflix’s renewal earlier this month.

Teasing the new series, Brittany Snow says: “There is a lot of love and care there, and yet their circumstances are really dire and murderous, and the stakes are very high.”

Meanwhile, Malin Akerman adds: “Listen, Margo always has an agenda. She just does, and she is number one in her world. But Sophie, I think, truly has come in and tipped her world upside down.”

There is trouble brewing in The Hunting Wives season 2 (Credit: YouTube/Netflix)

The Hunting Wives cast includes John Stamos and Angel Reese

John Stamos plays Chase Brylan in the second season, while Angel Reese appears as Trainer Barbie.

Dermot Mulroney plays Jed Banks, with Jaime Ray Newman as Callie Baskin and Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O’Neil.

George Ferrier features as Brad. The law-enforcement roles include Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar and Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn.

Read more: Trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County released as Jen Affleck teases ‘chaos’

Branton Box plays Sheriff Jonny, while Dale Dickey appears as Zelda Moffitt.

The cast also includes Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly and Cam Gigandet as Gentle John Moffitt. Alex FitzAlan takes the role of Lincoln Trout.

Behind the scenes, Rebecca Cutter created the series and serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

May Cobb, who wrote the book on which the drama is based, also executive-produces alongside Erwin Stoff. The production comes from Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The Hunting Wives season 2 will premiere in the US on November 26 on Netflix.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.