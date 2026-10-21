Trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County released as Jen Affleck teases ‘chaos’

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County has unveiled its first trailer, teasing relationship trouble and religious differences.

The first look brings Jen Affleck together with eight newcomers.

Marriage problems feature alongside divisions over the women’s individual views on the Mormon church. The spin-off takes the franchise to the West Coast, where a different friendship group will share their lives.

Who is in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County cast?

Jen, who appeared on the original Hulu series, joins eight women in the Orange County line-up.

Those newcomers are:

Bobbi Althoff

Aspyn Ovard

Ashleigh Pease

Avery Woods

Salomé Andrea

Jordan McClanahan

Madison Bontempo

McCall DaPron

McCall is the sister of original cast member Mayci Neeley, giving the new series another connection to its predecessor.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County cast reveal (Credit: YouTube/Hulu/Disney)

Jen Affleck and Aspyn Ovard feature in the first trailer

Jen’s storyline includes settling into Los Angeles life following her run on Dancing With The Stars.

Aspyn introduces her throuple with married couple Bri and Billy Davis to the group.

Despite the connection to the original show, the trailer makes clear this group wants to establish its own identity.

Jen has also suggested the spin-off will feel different, rather than simply recreating the original cast’s dynamic.

What Jen Affleck has said about the Orange County cast

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jen described getting to know the women more closely as a particularly special part of filming.

She said each cast member had her own story, with different personalities and friendships shaping the Orange County group.

Her enthusiasm extended beyond the on-screen drama.

“There’s so much love, laughter, and of course a little chaos along the way!” she told the publication.

Jen said she hoped viewers would get to know the cast and warm to the women as she had.

As filming wrapped, she had already hinted at substantial differences between the two series. She also acknowledged how much had changed.

She added: “I feel like there’s been so much change.”

Jen Affleck is joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Credit: YouTube/Hulu/Disney)

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County start?

All eight episodes of the first season will be available to stream on Hulu on November 12.

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