Tate Madden feared Tyler Cameron wouldn’t be able to lift her during their Dancing With the Stars pregnancy reveal.

Speaking to E! News afterwards, she admitted the prospect had left her worried she might cry. But her fiancé had a rather different verdict on the overhead move.

He told her: “No, you were up there like a feather, baby.”

The couple’s joint interview followed an evening combining their baby announcement with a tribute to Tyler’s late mum, Andrea.

Tyler Cameron lifted pregnant Tate Madden on Dancing With The Stars (Credit: YouTube/DWTS)

Tate Madden returns to dance after 12 years on Dancing With The Stars

Joining Tyler and his professional partner Sharna Burgess meant Tate finally returned to dancing after a 12-year break.

Her nerves eased once she felt stable overhead. However, she told E! News that her adrenaline faded as she came down, leaving her briefly overwhelmed.

The contemporary routine honoured Andrea, making that return to the ballroom especially meaningful for Tate.

She credited Andrea’s parenting with shaping the man she will marry and raise a family with. Sharing the performance with Tyler gave her a way to honour his mum, too.

Tate summed up the experience: “Everything that I love was in one room tonight, and it just was so special. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to be reintroduced to dance.”

Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden reveal they’re expecting a girl

The couple announced their first baby during Dedication Night on October 20. Their routine was set to Ed Sheeran’s Supermarket Flowers and dedicated to mothers everywhere.

Sharna represented the spirit of Tyler’s late mum during the performance. Andrea died in 2020.

A recorded message from Tyler addressed his mother and revealed that he was becoming a father. Tate joined the dance, with Tyler cradling her bump during the announcement.

Afterwards, pink confetti filled the ballroom as the couple discovered they were expecting a daughter. The audience cheered, and the routine earned 32 out of 40 from the judges.

Fans on social media shared their excitement for the couple. One wrote on YouTube: “Moment of the night for me. What a powerful bit of storytelling Sharna choregraphed here and Tyler and Tate danced it beautifully. Will be such a special memory for their family and baby girl Cameron.”

Someone else wrote: “Sharna made such a beautiful dance they did amazing and baby in the way amazing.”

Another person added: “Soo sweet. Love the gender reveal!!”

Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden revealed they are having a girl on DWTS (Credit: YouTube/DWTS)

Tate Madden takes wedding planning one step at a time

Tyler and Tate announced their engagement in August, having started dating in 2024.

They told PEOPLE that Tate took a pregnancy test the night they returned from getting engaged. The positive result arrived before their move to Los Angeles for Tyler’s Dancing With the Stars stint.

Only a small circle of friends and family knew their news beforehand. They hoped Tyler would reach Dedication Night so they could share it publicly during the show.

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Now, the couple plan to have a long engagement without putting pressure on wedding preparations.

Tate told PEOPLE she wanted to focus on one thing at a time. For Tyler, the practical preparations ahead include baby-proofing their home and building a nursery.

“It’s going to change everything in our lives,” Tyler told the publication. “Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life. Everything that we learn from our families [I want to] take the best of it and instill it into our kids.”

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