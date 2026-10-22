Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez denies he ‘stormed out of courtroom’ amid custody battle

Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez has denied storming out of a Los Angeles court hearing. His lawyer told TMZ that the judge had approved a three-minute break before proceedings resumed.

Patrick Baghdaserians said Olivier had asked to use the bathroom during Tuesday’s proceedings.

The hearing forms part of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s ongoing legal dispute, which involves their teenage son.

Olivier obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Halle earlier this month, alleging she physically abused their son. The allegation concerns an incident on September 26. Halle has denied all the allegations.

Halle is currently in court (Credit: Fernando Allende/Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Olivier Martinez’s lawyer disputes courtroom account

Page Six had reported that Olivier appeared upset as he left the courtroom on Tuesday. It also reported that he used profanity during an animated discussion with his lawyer before heading towards the toilets.

In contrast, Patrick told TMZ that Olivier was happy with how the case was progressing. The court had heard from the former couple’s son and an administrator from his school, the lawyer said.

The hearing was closed to the public while the teenager gave evidence.

TMZ also reported that Halle and Olivier both testified on Wednesday. Halle’s daughter Nahla Aubry was also due to testify, alongside the actress’s partner Van Hunt, according to TMZ.

Olivier and Halle split in 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Halle Berry seeks changes to custody arrangements in court case

In court papers reviewed by the Daily Mail, Halle accused Olivier of obstructing decisions about schooling and therapy.

She also alleged Olivier had drawn their son into the custody dispute and undermined her efforts as a parent.

Halle asked for sole legal custody covering their son’s education, healthcare and mental-health treatment. She also requested indefinite authority to resolve disagreements over those matters.

She argued that those changes would allow decisions about their son’s care to proceed without further delays and conflict.

Halle requested a year of individual and joint therapy sessions for their son, with a therapist she selected.

She also asked the court to require both parents to communicate exclusively through the Our Family Wizard co-parenting app. Her proposal would require daily checks, with messages limited to one per day unless there was an emergency.

Halle and Olivier married in 2013 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in 2023.

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