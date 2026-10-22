Dancing with the Stars’ Julia Stiles reveals she asked Heath Legder’s ex, Michelle Williams, for permission to dedicate her dance to late star

Julia Stiles asked Michelle Williams for permission before dedicating her Dancing with the Stars routine to Heath Ledger.

Speaking to Extra, the actress revealed she had checked with her late co-star’s former partner about the tribute.

“And she said, yes,” Julia explained.

The dedication revisited their 1999 film, 10 Things I Hate About You, with a song and a cast reunion.

Julia paid tribute to Heath (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for InStyle)

Julia Stiles reunites with her 10 Things I Hate About You cast

Julia danced alongside professional partner Ezra Sosa to Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

Heath famously performed the song as Patrick Verona, serenading Julia’s character Kat Stratford during football practice.

Several familiar faces joined Julia onstage as the routine came to an end. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik and Gabrielle Union were among the cast members taking part.

Susan May Pratt and Andrew Keegan also joined the reunion, bringing more of the film’s stars together for the dedication.

The film reworked William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew as a high-school romantic comedy. Kat’s younger sister Bianca faces a dating ban unless Kat also has a date.

Michelle is an ex of Heath’s (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Julia Stiles describes emotional DWTS rehearsals

Behind the scenes, preparing the dedication proved difficult. Julia told Extra that memories of making the film had left her in tears during her first rehearsal.

“I was like bawling the first day of rehearsals because of all the nostalgia and the memories,” she said.

She credited Ezra’s sensitivity with helping her through the process. According to Julia, he recognised her struggle and adjusted how they approached the dance.

That change helped her open up, and she expressed her gratitude for his support.

Heath died in 2008 (Credit: Splash News)

Ahead of the performance, Julia told PEOPLE she had underestimated how strongly the tribute would affect her.

“I know from watching the show how emotional Dedication Night is. It’s always very personal stories.”

She had expected the years since making the film to offer some emotional distance. Instead, revisiting clips, photographs and the cast’s voices brought those memories back.

Heath died in 2008, aged 28, following an accidental prescription drug overdose.

He and Michelle met on the set of Brokeback Mountain. They welcomed their daughter, Matilda, during the film’s press tour, before separating in 2007. Matilda is now 20.

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