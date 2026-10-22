Katie Price reveals son Harvey has moved into temporary residential care as she admits ‘he is ruining my house’

Katie Price has revealed son Harvey has moved into temporary residential care after damaging her kitchen.

Speaking on her podcast with sister Sophie, Katie said the 24-year-old was enjoying his new surroundings.

He had already FaceTimed her from a swimming pool, showing her the bubbles during their call.

She also told Sophie she could now take a breather following the move.

For now, Harvey has his own flat nearby while the family waits for his longer-term accommodation to become available.

Katie Price has said son Harvey has moved to a residential home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price explains Harvey’s temporary care move

The 48-year-old said they had been waiting more than a year for his intended placement.

But the decision to arrange temporary care came after damage at home, including three kitchen cabinets, she explained.

Katie told Sophie on the podcast: “So Harvey has gone to a residential temporary place now, because after three kitchen cabinets and just everything I’m just like, honestly, he is ruining my house.”

Katie has helped him settle in, setting things up and doing his food shopping for the week.

He has carers at the temporary placement, where Katie hopes he can establish a routine before moving to Littlehampton.

“So fingers crossed he likes it,” she said.

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, is autistic and is partially blind. His residential care arrangements have focused on learning everyday skills and building independence.

The Sun reported that staff at another facility considered Harvey’s needs too difficult to manage last year. His stay there ended earlier than planned.

Katie has also spoken about the challenges of caring for Harvey during visits home.

Over Christmas, she described feeling exhausted as he pulled food out daily and damaged things around the house. She also stressed how much she loved him.

In June, she said a kitchen mishap had left him limping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Harvey Price’s latest boxing update

Alongside the accommodation news, Katie has recently shared a positive update about Harvey’s fitness.

Earlier this week, she posted an Instagram picture of him boxing, smiling as he punched training pads.

She captioned the image: “Proud mummy.”

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Katie has also spoken about his two-stone weight loss.

Harvey began taking weight-loss medication in August, and Katie said last month that he was using Mounjaro.

During that conversation with Sophie, she said she could see weight loss around his stomach.

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