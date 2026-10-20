Katie Price said she’s proud of son Harvey boxing in the gym after her latest weight loss update.

Taking to Instagram, Katie shared a photo of the 24-year-old smiling as he punches a pair of training pads. Katie, 48, captioned the post: “Proud mummy.”

It comes after her announcement that Harvey had lost two stone while taking Mounjaro.

She shared that news with her sister and podcast co-host Sophie at the end of last month. During their conversation, Katie said she could see a difference around his stomach.

Katie Price recently revealed son Harvey’s weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price explains hopes for Harvey and his health

Harvey lives with Prader-Willi syndrome, blindness and autism. He is Katie’s eldest child, whom she shares with footballer Dwight Yorke.

Back in August, Katie discussed plans for him to start Mounjaro, sharing her hopes for his everyday life.

She said she wanted him to be able to walk more, have greater energy and enjoy rollercoasters.

At the time, Katie reported that Harvey’s BMI was 59. She had also previously spoken about how upsetting she found seeing his weight reach 30 stone.

Explaining why she wanted him to receive the treatment, she said: “So he needs it for his health. This isn’t for looks, it’s for a better quality of life for him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie discusses meals and Mounjaro treatment

On an earlier podcast episode, Katie discussed the practical side of supporting Harvey after he started the medication.

At that point, she said he had been taking Mounjaro for nearly a month.

Katie described how she had been organising meals at home for both herself and her son: “I’ve been cooking meals like in the containers, batching cooking, then I’ve been eating them as well.”

During that episode, Katie also said she had noticed Harvey asking for more food over the preceding week.

Read more: Kieran Hayler describes ‘carnage’ at Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion: ‘There were drugs on the worktop’

She questioned whether that meant his dose needed increasing, saying an increase was planned for the following week.

Katie said she had asked friends who had taken Mounjaro about the change in his appetite.

She told listeners Harvey was due to return for an appointment the following week. She was keen to find out how much weight he had lost by then.

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