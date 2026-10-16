Kieran Hayler describes ‘carnage’ at Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion: ‘There were drugs on the worktop’

Kieran Hayler told jurors he found drugs throughout the Mucky Mansion after his split from Katie Price.

The Sun reported his testimony during his ongoing trial for alleged child rape and sexual assault.

Kieran, 39, denies allegations that he raped a girl three times and sexually assaulted her while married to Katie.

His account followed Katie’s evidence in court over three days earlier this week.

The complainant is not a member of either Kieran’s or Katie’s extended family.

Katie and Kieran split in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kieran Hayler’s account of Mucky Mansion

Kieran said he remained at their shared home for around two months after their relationship ended in 2018. He told jurors Katie had a new boyfriend during that period.

He said he moved out in May that year.

Describing mornings at the property, he alleged there was cocaine on worktops, alongside other drugs and alcohol.

“I was coming down in the morning to what can only be described as carnage,” he told jurors.

He continued: “There were drugs on the side… cocaine on the worktops. Drugs everywhere, and alcohol.”

Kieran and Katie married at a resort in the Bahamas in 2013. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Kieran Hayler’s police interview and denial

The complainant reported her allegations to the NSPCC in 2021. The charity referred the matter to police, who interviewed her in December that year.

Officers then questioned Kieran in January 2022.

Jurors heard that he denied any sexual activity and told officers he believed someone was trying to set him up. He also alleged Katie had influenced the complainant.

Katie told the court she had not taken the allegations to police or the press. She said the complainant had reported them herself.

Kieran denies allegations that he raped a girl three times (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price challenged during cross-examination

During cross-examination, Katie challenged defence barrister Arlette Piercy about whether she was accusing her of lying. The barrister confirmed that she was.

Katie said: “I won’t have anybody call me a liar.”

She also argued that the case should focus on the allegations against Kieran, rather than on her.

The defence lawyer said she could not continue as Katie repeatedly spoke over her.

Judge Mark van der Zwart intervened, asking Katie to stop speaking and take a moment. He subsequently asked her to leave the exchange there when she continued trying to speak.

The trial continues.

Read more: Katie Price reveals terminally ill mum Amy has days to live in heartbreaking update

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