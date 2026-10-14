Katie Price reveals terminally ill mum Amy has days to live in heartbreaking update

Katie Price has told a court that her terminally ill mum, Amy, has only days left to live.

The Sun reported the update as Katie gave evidence at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (Oct 13).

Amy, 74, has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), an incurable lung condition diagnosed in 2017. Katie said a cold had prevented her from visiting her mother in hospital.

“My mum’s dying at the moment and I haven’t been able to see her (because) I’ve got a cold… she’s got days,” she said.

She told the court she needed to see Amy and had promised her a visit the following day.

“I did promise my mum I’d see her tomorrow,” she added.

Katie shared a heartbreaking update on her mum (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price on supporting terminally ill mum Amy

Last month, Katie and her sister Sophie discussed how they were managing their mother’s worsening health.

Speaking on their podcast, Katie explained that the family was organising its days around their mother’s changing condition.

“Obviously if Mum takes a turn, Mum’s more important than anything,” she said.

The sisters said they had been spending a lot of time with Amy in hospital. Katie also spoke about balancing those visits with work and caring for her eldest son, Harvey.

She said she would visit more often if she could, but described the practical difficulties of juggling those responsibilities. Sophie had been visiting the hospital more frequently, Katie said.

IPF causes irreversible scarring in the lungs, making breathing increasingly difficult. There is currently no cure, although treatments can help manage symptoms, according to the NHS.

Amy underwent a lung transplant in 2023 after falling into a coma. In July, Katie said she had feared losing her mother while filming her Sky documentary.

Amy underwent a lung transplant in 2023 after falling into a coma (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie gives evidence at Kieran Hayler trial

Katie, 48, made her latest comments during the trial of her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler.

Kieran, 39, denies three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The allegations concern a 13-year-old girl in West Sussex in 2016.

Giving evidence behind a screen, Katie rejected claims that she was angry and vengeful towards her former husband.

She told the court: “I don’t have any venom against Kieran, it was amicable when we split.” The couple separated in 2018 and divorced in 2021.

The trial continues.

Read more: Katie Price reveals heartbreaking health symptom that has left her ‘hips out of shape’

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