Strictly Come Dancing 2026 has lost its ninth celebrity, with Graeme Hall and Dani Dyer going head-to-head in Sunday’s (November 29) dance-off.

The judges faced a tough decision over which couple deserved to stay, but ultimately agreed that one star’s Strictly journey had come to an end.

Graeme and Dani faced off in the Strictly dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Graeme Hall left the show tonight

It was another tense results show, with Graeme becoming the latest celebrity to miss out on a place in the competition.

The Dogfather, 60, had a particularly tough time on Saturday (November 28), after his paso doble left him at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Partnered with professional dancer Lauren Oakley, 35, Graeme managed just 27 points for the routine, putting them some distance behind the other couples.

Things didn’t improve during the Instant Dance Challenge either, as their jive failed to impress and saw them finish last.

Dani, on the other hand, fared considerably better. She and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin scored 35 points for their quickstep, before picking up three points for their Viennese Waltz in the Instant Dance Challenge.

Graeme’s time in the competition is over (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Judges send Graeme home

Both couples returned to the dancefloor to perform again, leaving the judges with the difficult task of deciding who deserved to make it through.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke were all in agreement, unanimously choosing to save Dani and Nikita.

Although Shirley Ballas wasn’t given the opportunity to cast a vote, she revealed that she would have made the same decision and saved Dani and Nikita.

The result means Graeme has missed out on a place in next weekend’s quarter-finals, which will air on Saturday, December 5.

Tabby Stoecker, John Nellis, Delta Goodrem, Lacey Turner and Dani are now the remaining celebrities battling it out for the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 title.

Fans react as Graeme Hall goes home

On X, one person said of Graeme’s exit: “Finally the correct result!”

Another added: “Very sad for Dani, she didn’t deserve to be down there. But Graeme going is the right decision this week.”

Someone else commented: “Right result. No way should Dani have been in the dance off. Glad she was saved.”

Strictly continues on Saturday (December 5) from 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Shirley Ballas addresses romance rumours with dancer 30 years her junior

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