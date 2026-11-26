Tulisa Contostavlos has opened up about a deeply personal exchange with Caroline Flack, revealing the heartbreaking question the presenter asked her before her death.

The singer, 38, recalled how Caroline reached out for advice while facing intense media scrutiny.

The emotional moment features in the first episode of her new three-part documentary, Tulisa: The Reckoning, released on Paramount+ today (November 26).

Caroline died by suicide aged 40 on February 15, 2020. Reflecting on their friendship, Tulisa explained why she has kept the message private until now, admitting that speaking about her friend still brings back painful emotions.

Caroline asked Tulisa for help before her death (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tulisa recalls Caroline Flack’s heartbreaking question

In the opening episode of Tulisa: The Reckoning, the former N-Dubz star looks back on the difficult press attention she experienced during her own career before revealing the message Caroline sent her.

At the time, the presenter was also dealing with intense media scrutiny and turned to Tulisa for advice on how to survive it.

Remembering the words Caroline sent, Tulisa said: “She said ‘T, how did you survive this?'”

The exchange clearly had a profound effect on the singer, who recognised the pain her friend was experiencing because she had faced similar treatment herself.

“Even receiving that message from her I could feel it, I could feel the pain and everything in my gut because I’d already been through it. And now here’s my mate [bleep] going through it,” she added.

Tulisa became visibly emotional as she reflected on Caroline’s death, explaining that it was something she had found too difficult to discuss publicly until now.

She admitted: “I actually have never spoken about it when it comes to the Caroline thing because it just hits too hard for me.”

Tulisa recalls the ‘pain’ she felt (Credit: YouTube)

What is Tulisa: The Reckoning about and where can you watch it?

The conversation about Caroline is just one of the personal moments explored in Tulisa’s new documentary.

Across three episodes, Tulisa: The Reckoning takes viewers through her childhood, her rise to fame with N-Dubz and her later career as a judge on The X Factor.

It also examines the impact that negative media coverage has had on her life, both personally and professionally.

Through interviews and behind-the-scenes access, the singer reflects on the experiences that have shaped her, while looking at how she is rebuilding her public image and campaigning for press reform.

The series gives Tulisa the chance to revisit her past and tell her story in her own words.

All three episodes of Tulisa: The Reckoning are available to stream on Paramount+ following its release on November 26.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123.

Read more: Caroline Flack’s brother Paul ended his life after he ‘never recovered’ from her death

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