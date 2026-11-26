Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell was forced to pull out of an appearance on It Takes Two after falling ill, with Amy Dowden coming to the rescue.

Viewers tuning into the BBC spin-off on Wednesday (November 25) saw Amy, 36, take her place alongside Neil Jones and Alexis Warr on the professional panel.

Host Ellie Taylor was quick to address Dianne’s absence as she welcomed the trio onto the show.

Despite being eliminated alongside celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton early on in the 2026 series, Amy has still been keeping busy with Strictly’s professional group dances.

Sadly, Amy and Chris were the first couple to get the boot this year. It marked the second year running that the Welsh dancer had been first to leave the competition, following her partnership with Thomas Skinner in 2025.

Amy Dowden replaced Dianne Buswell on It Takes Two on Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell falls ill as Amy Dowden steps in on It Takes Two

Ellie revealed that Amy had been drafted in at the last minute. She then shared a sweet message for poorly Dianne.

“Unfortunately, Dianne isn’t very well so Amy, thank you so much for joining us last minute. Dianne, get well soon,” she said.

Over on Instagram, Dianne gave her followers an insight into how she was doing. And it seems someone had been doing a rather good job of cheering her up!

Having spent the day feeling under the weather, the Australian dancer shared a gorgeous snap of her baby son smiling at her.

She told fans: “When you haven’t been well all day but this one looks at you like this and instantly you feel better.”

Dianne’s time in the Strictly competition also recently came to an end when she and her celebrity partner, Big Brother host Will Best, were eliminated.

Dianne Buswell became ill and had to miss It Takes Two (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Strictly star Amy Dowden shares joy over special Blackpool comeback

Meanwhile, Amy had plenty to celebrate as she chatted about her return to Blackpool during Wednesday’s It Takes Two.

It’s been an emotional month for the dancer, who marked the first anniversary of her second mastectomy earlier in November.

However, after enjoying a wonderful week, Amy spoke about how differently she now felt about the month.

Getting the chance to dance at Blackpool with her Strictly co-stars once again was particularly special for Amy.

“It was so good, it was just lush as well to be back dancing,” she said.

“It was the first time I’ve danced back in Blackpool since 2022, since my cancer diagnosis, so to be back on the floor with my Strictly family was so good.”

Read more: Amy Dowden and Neil Jones break silence on ‘uncomfortable’ Strictly moment

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, November 28 from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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