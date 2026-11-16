Strictly Come Dancing star Will Best has shared a heartfelt message for his fiancée Tobi following his exit from the BBC dance show.

The Big Brother host, 41, made sure to thank his other half for holding down the fort at home with their newborn baby boy while he spent weeks training with Dianne Buswell.

Taking to Instagram after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday (November 15), Will reflected on his time in the competition. And despite the emotional farewell, he couldn’t help joking that he and Dianne had been “robbed”.

It’s been a particularly busy few weeks for Will, who became a dad for the first time when Tobi gave birth to their son Sonny in October.

But with his dancing days behind him, the presenter now has something else to look forward to.

Will Best and Dianne Buswell have left Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Best praises fiancée Tobi

Following his Strictly departure, Will took to Instagram to share just how grateful he was for Tobi’s support throughout the competition.

In the emotional video, the sound of baby Sonny could be heard in the background as Will reflected on his experience.

After expressing his appreciation for the show’s celebrities, cast and crew, the presenter reserved some particularly heartfelt words for his fiancée.

“She has been amazing and held down the fort,” he said.

And it turns out Tobi played a huge part in Will’s Strictly adventure before it had even begun.

With their first child due to arrive while the competition was underway, the couple had already talked about whether signing up would be the right decision.

Tobi ultimately encouraged Will to give the show a go. However, there was one condition she wanted him to agree to.

When his Strictly journey eventually ended, the couple would make time to enjoy being a family of three.

And now, following Sunday’s disappointing result, Will has revealed they’re both excited to finally have that time together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Why was Will Best eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing?

Will and Dianne’s hopes of making it to Blackpool came crashing down on Sunday, November 15, after they found themselves in the dreaded dance-off.

The pair faced Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu, with both couples performing their routines again in a bid to remain in the competition.

Will and Dianne returned to the dancefloor with their paso doble to Bronski Beat’s Smalltown Boy, which had received 27 points on Saturday night.

Jaime and Carlos, meanwhile, reprised their Charleston to I Can’t Do It Alone, having previously impressed the judges with a score of 33.

But deciding who should go home wasn’t straightforward, with the judging panel divided.

Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas opted to keep Jaime and Carlos in the competition, while Anton Du Beke chose Will and Dianne.

That left Craig Revel Horwood with the final say. He sided with Jaime and Carlos, bringing Will’s Strictly experience to an end just one week before the much-anticipated Blackpool special.

Will Best praised Dianne Buswell for her support throughout the series (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Will Best’s touching message to Strictly partner Dianne Buswell

Tobi wasn’t the only person receiving some love from Will following his departure.

The presenter also made sure his professional partner Dianne knew just how much their Strictly partnership had meant to him.

Sharing a touching tribute on Instagram, Will praised Dianne for her kindness, patience and commitment during their weeks working together.

He also acknowledged the incredible amount of effort she had put into the competition while adjusting to life as a new mum herself.

In particular, Will expressed his appreciation for Dianne spending her only day off each week putting together their choreography.

And, alongside thanking her for keeping him laughing and supporting him throughout the experience, he had one affectionate message for his dance partner.

“You’re a ledge mate,” he told her.

Will also confessed that watching the results show had been an “emotional” experience.

Despite missing out on a place at Blackpool, he made it clear how honoured and privileged he felt to have been part of Strictly, especially with Dianne by his side.

He also shared his gratitude to the BBC show for giving him the chance to take part.

Will Best ready for life at home with Tobi and baby Sonny

Although his Strictly Come Dancing adventure has ended sooner than he might have hoped, Will certainly has plenty to keep him occupied away from the ballroom.

After welcoming Sonny in October and juggling fatherhood with the demands of the BBC competition, the presenter can now concentrate on enjoying some proper family time.

Read more: Strictly fans slam show bosses as Dianne Buswell and Will Best dance first again

Of course, Will wasn’t going to let the occasion pass without a little humour.

After paying tribute to his fiancée for everything she’d done while he was rehearsing, he joked that he had “returned to annoy her around the house for a bit!”

So while Will might be saying goodbye to the glitter and glamour of Strictly, it sounds as though he’s more than ready to embrace his next chapter at home with Tobi and little Sonny.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 21, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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