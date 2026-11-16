Masked Singer star Joss Stone reveals disagreement with husband over having a fifth child: ‘I need a baby’

Masked Singer winner Joss Stone would love a fifth child, but husband Cody DaLuz doesn’t want to expand their family.

The Grammy-winning singer previously won the hit ITV show in 2021 as the fan-favourite Sausage.

Joss discussed their different wishes in an interview with HELLO. The couple are parents to Violet, 5, Shackleton, 3, Bear, 2, and Nalima, 1.

Explaining her husband’s position, the 39-year-old recalled what he had told her about having another baby.

“He said: ‘I’m too tired – we’re not doing it.’ So I can’t just decide I’m going to have another child without everyone being on board.”

Joss has four children with her husband (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joss Stone reveals she wants another baby with her husband

Her youngest daughter’s latest milestone has brought the prospect of another child back into focus.

“Nalima is now walking – she’s a toddler – and I’m like: ‘Oh, I need a baby,'” Joss said.

Reflecting on life with her children, she added: “I feel as though it’s the time of life that I spent so long waiting for.”

Joss also raised the possibility of adopting another child.

“I think I was born to be a mum. I would love to adopt [again]; I would take all the babies. But Cody thinks I’m absolutely mad,” she explained.

The couple’s journey to becoming parents of four has included adoption alongside welcoming their youngest daughter.

In October 2023, Joss had spoken about trying to complete the home study required for prospective adoptive parents.

She confirmed their marriage during a 5 News appearance on November 1, 2023, following a Nashville ceremony.

The couple brought their adopted son Bear home in December 2024. Joss announced Nalima Rose’s birth on social media on June 16, 2025.

Joss moved back to Devon last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joss’s family life in Devon

After 14 years living in the US, Joss returned to her native Devon with her family in 2025.

She explained then that her eldest child needed to start school and she wanted her mother’s support.

The children are being home-schooled in a converted barn on the family’s property, according to the interview.

Joss said her children now spend time with their cousins. Her mother and brother Dan visit daily, while her sister lives down the road.

“I like being near my mum; I’m glad of that,” she said of returning to England.

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