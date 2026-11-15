Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left gutted after Will Best and Dianne Buswell became the latest couple to be eliminated from the competition on Sunday (November 15).

The presenter and his professional dance partner found themselves facing the dreaded dance-off for the first time this series, but there was no last-minute reprieve for the pair as the judges ultimately decided their fate.

Will Best and Dianne Buswell have left Strictly (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Will Best eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing tonight

It was a difficult night for Will and Dianne, who had already found themselves in a precarious position following Saturday’s performances (November 14).

The pair finished joint bottom of the leaderboard with Graeme Hall and Lacey Turner, having received 27 points from the judges.

Their position left them vulnerable to elimination, and they were eventually called back to the dancefloor for a showdown against Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu.

For Jaime, it was becoming an increasingly familiar experience, with the actor facing her fourth dance-off of the current series.

Both couples had one final opportunity to impress the judges. Will and Dianne reprised their Paso Doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat, before Jaime and Carlos performed their Charleston to I Can’t Do It Alone from the Chicago musical.

But the judges were divided over which pair deserved another chance.

Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas both threw their support behind Jaime and Carlos, while Anton Du Beke was the only judge to vote in favour of keeping Will and Dianne.

With the deciding vote resting on his shoulders, Craig Revel Horwood also chose Jaime and Carlos.

That meant Will and Dianne’s Strictly journey was officially over, with the presenter becoming the latest celebrity to leave the BBC competition.

Fans are gutted to see Will and Dianne leave Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Fans gutted as Will Best leaves Strictly

Reacting to the result, one person said on X: “Absolutely gutted for Will and Dianne. Would have loved to have seen them in Blackpool.”

Another wrote: “Gutted for Will, I didn’t like his routine at all.”

Someone else added: “Oh no, not Will and Dianne!”

However, another admitted: “Given the two that landed in the dance-off, the right result but Will and Dianne will be missed.”

Jaime Winstone returned to Strictly following injury

While Will and Dianne were saying their goodbyes, Saturday night’s programme also saw Jaime make her return to the dancefloor after being forced to miss the previous week’s show.

The actor had suffered a torn abdominal muscle during Halloween week, with the injury even affecting her previous appearance in the dance-off.

There had been some uncertainty over whether she would be fit enough to compete again, and Jaime only received medical clearance on Tuesday (November 10).

However, her return came with one important condition. Doctors warned that she could not include any lifts in her routine, as they were concerned about aggravating the injury.

Despite the restrictions, Jaime and Carlos managed to impress the judges with their Charleston, earning 33 points in total. Anton was particularly taken with their performance, awarding them a nine.

There was another talking point from the evening, meanwhile, as Kai Widdrington was noticeably absent after being forced to withdraw from the show due to illness.

His celebrity partner, Delta Goodrem, was therefore paired with Aljaz Skorjanec for the performance instead.

The change of partner did not appear to hold Delta back, as the pair secured 35 points, giving her the highest score of her Strictly journey so far.

Read more: Strictly pro Maddie Ingoldsby left ‘hurt’ by Oti Mabuse as former champ ‘burns bridges’ with show bosses

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6.35pm.

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