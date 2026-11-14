Jaime Winstone has been tipped as the favourite for Strictly Come Dancing’s next elimination ahead of her comeback. Bookmaker Coral has priced the actress at 11-10 in its next-exit market.

She is set to return to Strictly Come Dancing after missing week seven with a torn abdominal muscle.

Jaime and Carlos are favourites to leave next (Credit: BBC)

Jaime Winstone favourite for Strictly elimination

According to Coral’s odds, Graeme Hall follows Jaime in the next-exit market at 5-2. John Nellis is priced at 5-1, followed by Will Best at 6-1 and Cach Mercer at 9-1.

The paper quoted Coral’s John Hill assessing Jaime’s chances. He described her as “the 11-10 favourite to be the next celebrity to leave the Strictly ballroom”.

He added that “the race to avoid the dreaded dance-off could go right down to the wire”.

Meanwhile, the bookmaker has Lacey Turner as its 4-5 favourite to win the Glitterball Trophy, according to the bookies.

Jaime and Carlos missed last week’s show (Credit: BBC)

Jaime Winstone prepares her Strictly comeback

In the comeback video, Jaime explained how difficult it had been missing the ballroom. She said she and Carlos had been working on their Charleston with choreographers.

She added: “We have been given the all-clear under certain rules by the doctors.”

Jaime also thanked fans for their love and support during the uncertainty.

Her update followed the week-seven withdrawal, which she announced after receiving advice to stop dancing temporarily.

In her earlier statement, also quoted by the paper, Jaime described herself as devastated to miss that week’s performance. She explained that she was in considerable pain and that her doctors had advised complete rest. She said the break would give her body the best possible chance to heal.

Jaime danced the Halloween dance-off with an injury (Credit: BBC)

Jaime on dancing with a torn abdominal muscle

In an interview with The Sun, Jamie revealed that she performed in the dance-off with her torn abdominal muscle.

“It’s been mad to deal with, because I actually did a dance-off with a torn abdomen. It was very painful,” she revealed.

“It’s amazing what your body does as a performer — and when you’re running on adrenaline, it was only afterwards that the pain hit. When it came to the dance-off, the adrenaline was fully pumped, and, because I so desperately love this journey and want to continue, I pushed through.

“To be honest, I thought, you know, people pull muscles all the time and a lot of the celebs are bruised because they’re not doing normal things. But after the dance-off, the pain threshold had been broken and we had to deal with it. We got the doctors, and I saw a surgeon to see how big the tear was. I’m no longer in pain, but I’m seeing a physio every day,” she then added.

Read more: Strictly fans admit they are concerned for Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin as their position in tonight’s running order is revealed

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight, November 14, at 6.25pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

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