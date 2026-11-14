Strictly star Kai Widdrington forced to miss Saturday’s live show as fans offer support to him and Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem’s dance partner Kai Widdrington will miss Strictly Come Dancing’s live show on Saturday (November 14) because of illness.

Ellie Taylor announced the change on It Takes Two on Friday (November 13). His absence means Delta will take to the floor with a different professional partner.

Delta previously missed a week with a rib injury, receiving a bye before returning to the competition.

Kai and Delta won’t dance together this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Aljaz Skorjanec replaces Kai Widdrington on Strictly

The latest change means Delta will still perform, rather than sit out the live show.

Ellie broke the news as Friday’s It Takes Two began: “Some news just in, due to illness, Kai is unable to perform on tomorrow night’s show.”

She also had a message for Kai as she announced his replacement: “Instead, Aljaz will step in to dance the Argentine Tango with Delta. Kai, we are sending you so much love, feel better soon.”

Aljaz had already left this year’s competition with his original celebrity partner, Gavin & Stacey actress Melanie Walters. The pair were the second couple voted out of the 2026 series.

Aljaz will replace Kai (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

When the news was announced on the official Strictly Instagram, fans took to the comment section to sympathise with the couple.

“Poor Delta (and Kai) going through the trenches this series,” one fan wrote.

“Why is my girl so unlucky,” another said. “This couple has gone through so much oh my goodness!!” a third commented.

“This couple has gone through so much this season with Delta’s injury and now Kai being unwell, I hope Kai has a speedy but safe recovery but why Aljaz when we could’ve had a Australian couple with Julian?” another wrote.

Fans took to social media to support Delta and Kai (Credit: BBC)

Jaime Winstone returns with restrictions on her Charleston

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu, meanwhile, are due back on the live show after missing a week.

Jaime previously said she had torn an abdominal muscle, prompting the BBC to announce her absence.

The 41-year-old actress received clearance to return on Tuesday (November 10). Her comeback comes with firm limits for the Charleston, however.

On It Takes Two on Thursday (November 12), she revealed doctors had told her not to do any lifts.

Jaime said that, by Tuesday, they still hadn’t known whether they had approval to return. That approval involved input from doctors, a surgeon and a physio, she explained.

She described the experience as “a real journey”. Explaining how they were approaching rehearsals, she said:

“We’ve taken the right steps to move forward, and we’re working within our limits.”

Jaime and Carlos had received a bye during her absence, as allowed under Strictly’s rules.

Read more: Shirley Ballas addresses her Strictly future as she gets emotional over It Takes Two message

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, November 14) from 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

How do you think Delta will get on without Kai? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.