Maura Higgins’ DWTS partner Mark Ballas has tackled speculation about whether he would take on the role of a judge head on.

The pro has been on and off the Dancing With The Stars’ ballroom for years, first appearing in series five through to 22. Later he has returned for series 25, 31, 34 and now the current 35th.

His joining the DWTS spin-off The Next Pro as a judge raises questions about whether he would like to join the panel on the main show.

Mark Ballas has been on and off the DWTS ballroom floor as a pro (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Mark Ballas reveals what he could offer as a DWTS judge

Mark has shared what he feels he could bring to the judging panel if he was to take a seat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Asked if he would like to be a judge, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t know. I’m not sure. I’d have to see. I’m a very take it day-by-day person. Honestly, I don’t think ahead like that. I’d have to see if it came along. I enjoyed guest judging. The Next Pro was really fun. I think I’ve done the show for long enough that I could give good feedback and advice for contestants. But, again, that’s totally out of my hands.”

When asked whether his mum and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas would take on the job, he admitted it would be “difficult” to work in both the US and the UK.

He did acknowledge the late Len Goodman and Bruno did juggle both shows for a period of time. Bruno quit Strictly in 2022.

Admittedly, the pro wasn’t sure if he could see the panel changing any time soon. Besides, he’s doing a great job on the dancefloor.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas met on Traitors before reuniting for DWTS (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins make the semi-final

Mark and his celebrity partner Maura have quickstepped their way to the semi-finals but it hasn’t been easy.

The Love Island star revealed she went to hospital recently after experiencing a rib injury.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I ended up in the hospital. I couldn’t really breathe. The swelling was so bad. But I didn’t want to give up. I didn’t want to throw the towel in.”

Read more: Dancing With The Stars’ Maura Higgins stunned by pro partner Mark Ballas’ revelation as she admits ‘maybe this is a sign’

While an X-ray ruled out a cracked rib, Maura said she was told muscle or cartilage damage could feel just as painful.

It’s not the only injury she’s received this series. Previously, Maura suffered a neck injury in rehearsals.

Mark and Maura first met filming in Scotland for the US series of The Traitors before being reunited on the dancefloor for Dancing With The Stars.

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