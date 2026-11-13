Princess Kate is bringing her Together at Christmas carol service back on December 11, 2026, ahead of ITV1’s Christmas Eve broadcast.

The Westminster Abbey event will welcome more than 1,600 guests. The Princess of Wales, 44, is preparing for the sixth edition of her Together at Christmas service.

People who have supported others in their communities will be among those invited to join the congregation.

Love, kindness and looking after one another will be the focus of this year’s gathering.

Princess Kate has confirmed the date for her Together at Christmas carol concert (Credit: Zak Hussein)

What will happen at Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service?

The celebrations will reach well beyond the London congregation.

Another 15 Together at Christmas community carol services are planned across all four UK nations. They will stretch from the Shetland Isles to Devon, celebrating people who have helped strengthen local connections.

At Westminster Abbey, the musical programme will mix familiar Christmas favourites with contemporary festive pieces.

Special guests will also deliver readings and performances, with their names being announced later.

The venue holds a personal connection for Kate, too. She and Prince William married at the abbey in 2011.

Princess Kate’s family moments at the 2025 service

Prince William and the couple’s three children joined Kate at the 2025 service, which celebrated love in all its forms.

Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also there, alongside Zara and Mike Tindall.

Kate Winslet, Katie Melua and Dame Mary Berry were among the celebrity guests.

William and Kate Winslet gave readings. The musical performers included Griff, Dan Smith, Zak Abel and Katie Melua.

The broadcast also featured Kate sharing a piano with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. They played Holm Sound, written by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

Another element was the tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who died in September last year. Eight young performers supported by her Future Talent charity provided music as guests arrived.

Last year, Kate was joined by Prince William and their kids for the carol service (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Princess Kate’s Christmas broadcast and royal traditions

Viewers can watch the 2026 service on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, with a repeat airing on Christmas Day morning.

Away from the carols, the royal family’s usual festive gathering takes place at Sandringham.

Read more: Princess Kate admits ‘good and bad days’ in health update after cancer battle as she discusses ‘darkest of times’

The usual Christmas Day routine reportedly includes church, followed by roast turkey and trimmings at Sandringham House.

Meanwhile, King Charles usually hosts a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace for senior royals.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.